Awake (2021) -- S: Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Jason Leigh -- Sleep deprivation thriller -- Netflix
https://ew.com/movies/awake-first-lo...ina-rodriguez/
Starring Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Annihilation) and directed by Mark Raso (Kodachrome, Copenhagen), Netflix's upcoming thriller Awake follows Jill (Rodriguez) and her two children as they're confronted with an end of the world scenario where the power goes out — no one can connect via technology — and no one can sleep. As Jill struggles to keep herself and her kids alive among a population crazed from sleep deprivation, she realizes she may hold the key to the human race's survival in the form of her pre-teen daughter, who can, indeed, still sleep.
This will be released June 9th.
Re: Awake (2021) -- S: Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Jason Leigh -- Sleep deprivation thriller -- Netflix
That seems like an odd curve ball. Technology goes down. Power goes out across the world. Satellites crash to the ground. The worlds IT infrastructure isnt working. Oh yeah, and no one can go to sleep.
Re: Awake (2021) -- S: Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Jason Leigh -- Sleep deprivation thriller -- Netflix
I'm interested. Copenhagen is a cool film.
