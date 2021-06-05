DVD Talk Forum

Your top 10 Horror movies of all-time?

   
05-06-21, 08:11 PM
OldBoy
 
Your top 10 Horror movies of all-time?
1. Dawn of the Dead (1978)
2. Jaws
3. OldBoy (2003) (I consider psychological horror)
4. Haute Tension
5. The Exorcist
6. The Beast Within (1972)
7. The Descent
8. The Hitcher (1986)
9. Let the Right One In
10. Martyrs (2008)
05-06-21, 08:38 PM
GoldenJCJ
 
Re: Your top 10 Horror movies of all-time?
Halloween
The Exorcist
The Shining
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Fog
The Orphanage
Insidious
The Thing
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
The Changeling

Jaws is my favorite movie but I dont really consider it Horror.




05-06-21, 09:04 PM
Daytripper
1 ) “The Exorcist”
2 ) “Hereditary”
3 ) “Alien”
4 ) “Insidious”
5 ) “The Silence of the Lambs”
6 ) “The Strangers”
7 ) “The Omen"
8 ) “It”
9 ) “Rosemary’s Baby”
10 ) “1408”

Hope some of these are considered "horror". Scary, yes.
