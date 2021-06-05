Your top 10 Horror movies of all-time?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,790
Received 244 Likes on 213 Posts
Your top 10 Horror movies of all-time?
1. Dawn of the Dead (1978)
2. Jaws
3. OldBoy (2003) (I consider psychological horror)
4. Haute Tension
5. The Exorcist
6. The Beast Within (1972)
7. The Descent
8. The Hitcher (1986)
9. Let the Right One In
10. Martyrs (2008)
2. Jaws
3. OldBoy (2003) (I consider psychological horror)
4. Haute Tension
5. The Exorcist
6. The Beast Within (1972)
7. The Descent
8. The Hitcher (1986)
9. Let the Right One In
10. Martyrs (2008)
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Your top 10 Horror movies of all-time?
Halloween
The Exorcist
The Shining
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Fog
The Orphanage
Insidious
The Thing
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
The Changeling
Jaws is my favorite movie but I dont really consider it Horror.
The Exorcist
The Shining
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Fog
The Orphanage
Insidious
The Thing
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
The Changeling
Jaws is my favorite movie but I dont really consider it Horror.
#3
Re: Your top 10 Horror movies of all-time?
1 ) “The Exorcist”
2 ) “Hereditary”
3 ) “Alien”
4 ) “Insidious”
5 ) “The Silence of the Lambs”
6 ) “The Strangers”
7 ) “The Omen"
8 ) “It”
9 ) “Rosemary’s Baby”
10 ) “1408”
Hope some of these are considered "horror". Scary, yes.
2 ) “Hereditary”
3 ) “Alien”
4 ) “Insidious”
5 ) “The Silence of the Lambs”
6 ) “The Strangers”
7 ) “The Omen"
8 ) “It”
9 ) “Rosemary’s Baby”
10 ) “1408”
Hope some of these are considered "horror". Scary, yes.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off