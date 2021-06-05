Dazed and Confused vs. Fast Times at Ridgemont - Which do you prefer? High

View Poll Results: Which do you prefer?
Dazed and Confused vs. Fast Times at Ridgemont High - Which do you prefer?
Dazed and Confused vs. Fast Times at Ridgemont High - Which do you prefer?
So having just re-watched Fast Times at Ridgemont High, reminded me of Dazed and Confused and was wondering, which one do you prefer?
Mods, can you remove "High" at the end of the tread title, please?
While they are both great, Fast Times was pretty much my teenage years in the 80's even though we had a couple of Wooderson's that got left back a few times in high school , lol
Dazed and Confused is a movie that I can watch over and over again and never get tired of it.
Dazed and Confused speaks to me more. While my high school years were in the 90s rather than the 70s, that movie basically was my experience. Small Texas town with not much to do. Driving around town and meeting up with people, often winding up in some field.
