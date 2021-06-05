DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Dazed and Confused vs. Fast Times at Ridgemont - Which do you prefer? High

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: Which do you prefer?
Dazed and Confused
2
40.00%
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
3
60.00%
Neither
0
0%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll

Dazed and Confused vs. Fast Times at Ridgemont - Which do you prefer? High

   
Old 05-06-21, 06:17 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,314
Received 57 Likes on 46 Posts
Dazed and Confused vs. Fast Times at Ridgemont - Which do you prefer? High
So having just re-watched Fast Times at Ridgemont High, reminded me of Dazed and Confused and was wondering, which one do you prefer?



Mods, can you remove "High" at the end of the tread title, please?
TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-21, 06:28 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 3,183
Received 42 Likes on 26 Posts
Re: Dazed and Confused vs. Fast Times at Ridgemont - Which do you prefer? High
While they are both great, Fast Times was pretty much my teenage years in the 80's even though we had a couple of Wooderson's that got left back a few times in high school , lol

SmackDaddy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-21, 06:54 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,018
Received 114 Likes on 88 Posts
Re: Dazed and Confused vs. Fast Times at Ridgemont - Which do you prefer? High
Dazed and Confused is a movie that I can watch over and over again and never get tired of it.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-21, 06:55 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mondo Kane's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Posts: 11,341
Received 29 Likes on 26 Posts
Re: Dazed and Confused vs. Fast Times at Ridgemont - Which do you prefer? High
The one that shows ( o ) ( o )
Mondo Kane is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-21, 07:00 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
clckworang's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2003
Location: The toe nail of Texas
Posts: 8,007
Received 161 Likes on 121 Posts
Re: Dazed and Confused vs. Fast Times at Ridgemont - Which do you prefer? High
Dazed and Confused speaks to me more. While my high school years were in the 90s rather than the 70s, that movie basically was my experience. Small Texas town with not much to do. Driving around town and meeting up with people, often winding up in some field.
clckworang is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Frank McRae - R.I.P.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.