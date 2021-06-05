Cinderella (2021, D: Cannon) S: Cabello, Porter, Menzel, Brosnan, Driver

Quote:

Sonys live-action musical adaptation of Cinderella will bypass a theatrical run, opting instead to debut on Amazon Prime, sources confirm.



A release later this year is planned.



The film is the latest major studio film to launch on a streamer amid the ongoing fallout from the pandemic. With the box office back and running, this summers theatrical release calendar is particularly crowded when it comes to family fare.



Cinderella was set to dance its way on the big screen in June.



Directed by Kay Cannon (Blockers) from her screenplay and with a story by James Corden and produced by Corden, Cinderella stars Camila Cabello in the title role, alongside Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Missy Elliott. Corden, whose London-based banner Fulwell 73 (The Late Late Show) is producing together with Jonathan Kadin, also stars.



Throughout the pandemic, Sony has sold off a number of its movies to streamers.



The studio will reserve certain licensing rights to Cinderella, similar to other deals it has structured.