The Misfits (2021, D: Harlin) -- S: Pierce Brosnan, Jamie Chung, Nick Cannon, Tim Roth

A band of modern-day Robin Hoods known as "The Misfits", recruit renowned thief Richard Pace (Pierce Brosnan) to help them pull off the heist of the century. The prize: millions in gold bars stashed underneath one of the world's most secure prisons. Hold on tight for a globe-trotting, action-packed thriller from the Director of Die Hard 2. Featuring: Pierce Brosnan, Rami Jaber, Hermione Corfield, Jamie Chung, Mike Angelo with Tim Roth and Nick Cannon



