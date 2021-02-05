The Misfits (2021, D: Harlin) -- S: Pierce Brosnan, Jamie Chung, Nick Cannon, Tim Roth
A band of modern-day Robin Hoods known as "The Misfits", recruit renowned thief Richard Pace (Pierce Brosnan) to help them pull off the heist of the century. The prize: millions in gold bars stashed underneath one of the world's most secure prisons. Hold on tight for a globe-trotting, action-packed thriller from the Director of Die Hard 2. Featuring: Pierce Brosnan, Rami Jaber, Hermione Corfield, Jamie Chung, Mike Angelo with Tim Roth and Nick Cannon
That looks like a lot of style over substance and Renny Harlan has been extremely hit or miss with his movies, particularly over the last 25 years or so, which have been mostly misses.
Still, Brosnan and Roth are enough to at least pique my interest.
