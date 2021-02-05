DVD Talk Forum

The Water Man (2021, D: Oyelowo) S: Chavis, Dawson, Oyelowo, Miller, Molina, Bello

The Water Man (2021, D: Oyelowo) S: Chavis, Dawson, Oyelowo, Miller, Molina, Bello

   
The Water Man (2021, D: Oyelowo) S: Chavis, Dawson, Oyelowo, Miller, Molina, Bello


In Theaters May 7th

Starring David Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina, Maria Bello

Directed by David Oyelowo
Written by Emma Needell

Gunner (Lonnie Chavis) sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Rosario Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality, the Water Man. After enlisting the help of a mysterious local girl, Jo (Amiah Miller), they journey together into the remote Wild Horse forest -- but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes. Their only hope for rescue is Gunner’s father (David Oyelowo), who will stop at nothing to find them.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4779326
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_water_man



I saw an early screening of this. It was pretty good. Oyelowo's directing skills show promise.
