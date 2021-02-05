The Water Man (2021, D: Oyelowo) S: Chavis, Dawson, Oyelowo, Miller, Molina, Bello
The Water Man (2021, D: Oyelowo) S: Chavis, Dawson, Oyelowo, Miller, Molina, Bello
In Theaters May 7th
Starring David Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina, Maria Bello
Directed by David Oyelowo
Written by Emma Needell
Gunner (Lonnie Chavis) sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Rosario Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality, the Water Man. After enlisting the help of a mysterious local girl, Jo (Amiah Miller), they journey together into the remote Wild Horse forest -- but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes. Their only hope for rescue is Gunner’s father (David Oyelowo), who will stop at nothing to find them.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_water_man
I saw an early screening of this. It was pretty good. Oyelowo's directing skills show promise.
