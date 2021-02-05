The Water Man (2021, D: Oyelowo) S: Chavis, Dawson, Oyelowo, Miller, Molina, Bello

Quote:

In Theaters May 7th



Starring David Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina, Maria Bello



Directed by David Oyelowo

Written by Emma Needell



Gunner (Lonnie Chavis) sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Rosario Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality, the Water Man. After enlisting the help of a mysterious local girl, Jo (Amiah Miller), they journey together into the remote Wild Horse forest -- but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes. Their only hope for rescue is Gunner’s father (David Oyelowo), who will stop at nothing to find them.