Annette (2021, D: Carax) S: Adam Driver, Marie Cotillard

Looks like the trailer dropped a few days ago for Annette, the English-language debut for French director Leos Carax. Premieres July 6 at Cannes and in France. I don't start a lot of threads about theatrical releases so if something is missing or something else typically goes here in the OP, please let me know, thanks.
Here's the trailer:
Looks very creepy, tres interresant! I expect nothing less than three twists and that's a good thing.
Given the trailer and synopsis I'm actually going to go ahead with a very, very literal guess - because why not?! - and say...
Like I said, with a trailer like that I expect some twists!
The film tells the story of a provocative stand-up comedian (Adam Driver) and his wife, a world-famous soprano (Marion Cotillard). Their glamorous life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette is born, a girl with a unique gift.
Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg star in Annette, a musical romance featuring an original soundtrack by Sparks and directed by French filmmaker Leos Carax (Holy Motors) in his English-language debut. The movie received its first trailer on Monday when it was announced that it will open the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
