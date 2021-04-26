DVD Talk Forum

Together Together (2021, D: Beckwith) - S: Ed Helms, Patti Harrison

Together Together (2021, D: Beckwith) - S: Ed Helms, Patti Harrison

   
04-26-21
Together Together (2021, D: Beckwith) - S: Ed Helms, Patti Harrison



In theaters April 23.

When young loner Anna (Patti Harrison) is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt (Ed Helms), a single man in his 40s who wants a child, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

Together Together is both written and directed by American filmmaker Nikole Beckwith.
This opened in theatres this past weekend.

Reviews are very good: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/together_together
