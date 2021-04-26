Together Together (2021, D: Beckwith) - S: Ed Helms, Patti Harrison
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,069
Likes: 0
Received 1,013 Likes on 687 Posts
Together Together (2021, D: Beckwith) - S: Ed Helms, Patti Harrison
In theaters April 23.
When young loner Anna (Patti Harrison) is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt (Ed Helms), a single man in his 40s who wants a child, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.
Together Together is both written and directed by American filmmaker Nikole Beckwith.
When young loner Anna (Patti Harrison) is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt (Ed Helms), a single man in his 40s who wants a child, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.
Together Together is both written and directed by American filmmaker Nikole Beckwith.
Reviews are very good: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/together_together
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off