Separation (2021) S - Gummer, Cox, Brewer, McGraw

   
Separation (2021) S - Gummer, Cox, Brewer, McGraw


In Theatres April 30

8-year-old Jenny (Violet McGraw) is constantly caught in the middle of the feuding between her lawyer mother Maggie (Mamie Gummer) and artist father Jeff (Rupert Friend). She leads a lonely but imaginative life, surrounded by puppets called Grisly Kin, which are based on the works of her father. When Maggie is tragically killed in a hit-and-run, Jeff and Jenny try to piece together a new life. But when Maggies father (Brian Cox) sues for custody, and babysitter Samantha (Madeline Brewer) tries to be the new woman of the house, life in their Brooklyn townhome takes a dark turn. The puppets and frightening characters come to life and Jenny is the only person who can see them. When the motives of the ghoulish creatures become clear, the lives of everyone are put very much in jeopardy.

Separation is directed by American filmmaker William Brent Bell, director of the films Sparkle and Charm, Stay Live, The Devil Inside, Wer, The Boy, and Brahms: The Boy II previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Amadeus and Josh Braun.
