Re: 14 Oscar-winning movies that haven't stood the test of time

While I don’t necessarily disagree with a lot of the choices. Most of the article felt like, “Why wasn’t Hollywood as ‘woke’ then as it is now?”



I’m not sure judging Lawrence of Arabia, which is 60 years old, because it used brown face is really fair.



Most of the choices were pretty forgettable though. Can’t really argue. I know most people mention Crash as an example of a worst Best Picture winner but if you ask me, Chicago was shit then and it’s still shit now.