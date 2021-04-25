DVD Talk Forum

14 Oscar-winning movies that haven't stood the test of time
Agree with most of these. Especially "Birdman" and "Crash" (of course).

https://www.insider.com/oscar-winnin...nist-in-2003-9
While I dont necessarily disagree with a lot of the choices. Most of the article felt like, Why wasnt Hollywood as woke then as it is now?

Im not sure judging Lawrence of Arabia, which is 60 years old, because it used brown face is really fair.

Most of the choices were pretty forgettable though. Cant really argue. I know most people mention Crash as an example of a worst Best Picture winner but if you ask me, Chicago was shit then and its still shit now.
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
Most of the article felt like, Why wasnt Hollywood as woke then as it is now?

Im not sure judging Lawrence of Arabia, which is 60 years old, because it used brown face is really fair.
That's all this article is about when all you are doing is complaining about actors who are not the right skin color or sexual orientation. Anyone with a functioning brain would understand that the world is not the same from what it was in 1962 and putting Alec Guiness and Anthony Quinn in brownface in Lawrence of Arabia wasn't a big deal at the time.
I don't disagree with a few of these but I hate the reasoning on some of them especially the ones that say another movie should have won. You can go back to many years and make that same argument. That doesn't mean the movie isn't still good. Also it seems like the definition of "standing the test of time" means not having problematic elements yet they completely ignore a lot of 20th century films.
