14 Oscar-winning movies that haven't stood the test of time
Agree with most of these. Especially "Birdman" and "Crash" (of course).
https://www.insider.com/oscar-winnin...nist-in-2003-9
Re: 14 Oscar-winning movies that haven't stood the test of time
While I dont necessarily disagree with a lot of the choices. Most of the article felt like, Why wasnt Hollywood as woke then as it is now?
Im not sure judging Lawrence of Arabia, which is 60 years old, because it used brown face is really fair.
Most of the choices were pretty forgettable though. Cant really argue. I know most people mention Crash as an example of a worst Best Picture winner but if you ask me, Chicago was shit then and its still shit now.
Re: 14 Oscar-winning movies that haven't stood the test of time
I don't disagree with a few of these but I hate the reasoning on some of them especially the ones that say another movie should have won. You can go back to many years and make that same argument. That doesn't mean the movie isn't still good. Also it seems like the definition of "standing the test of time" means not having problematic elements yet they completely ignore a lot of 20th century films.
