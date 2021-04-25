Re: 14 Oscar-winning movies that haven't stood the test of time

While I dont necessarily disagree with a lot of the choices. Most of the article felt like, Why wasnt Hollywood as woke then as it is now?



Im not sure judging Lawrence of Arabia, which is 60 years old, because it used brown face is really fair.



Most of the choices were pretty forgettable though. Cant really argue. I know most people mention Crash as an example of a worst Best Picture winner but if you ask me, Chicago was shit then and its still shit now.