Do you or did you care about runtime of movies in theater?

Im not saying Im never going back, but who knows what the future holds, but when I went to see movies, I would think about just to prepare. Wont drink before a long one and will get whatever snack and a diet something or flavored water, but little sips occasionally.



So, no, I dont care. Ill see all of QTs epics, Scorsese monsters, though I would have gave considerable thought to seeing The Irishman in theater. And no way I would have saw Snyders JL cut in theater, though it was made for tv. But, all the LotR movies (theatrical cuts), Endgame, those are without hesitation and have yet to be disappointed, not counting the prequel Hobbit movies.

