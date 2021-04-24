DVD Talk Forum

Do you or did you care about runtime of movies in theater?

Movie Talk
View Poll Results: Do you or did you care about runtime of movies in theater?
Yes.
1
25.00%
No.
3
75.00%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll

Do you or did you care about runtime of movies in theater?

   
04-24-21, 06:46 PM
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,677
Received 240 Likes on 209 Posts
Do you or did you care about runtime of movies in theater?
Im not saying Im never going back, but who knows what the future holds, but when I went to see movies, I would think about just to prepare. Wont drink before a long one and will get whatever snack and a diet something or flavored water, but little sips occasionally.

So, no, I dont care. Ill see all of QTs epics, Scorsese monsters, though I would have gave considerable thought to seeing The Irishman in theater. And no way I would have saw Snyders JL cut in theater, though it was made for tv. But, all the LotR movies (theatrical cuts), Endgame, those are without hesitation and have yet to be disappointed, not counting the prequel Hobbit movies.
04-24-21, 07:42 PM
Join Date: Jun 1999
Location: Reisterstown, MD
Posts: 1,872
Received 13 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: Do you or did you care about runtime of movies in theater?
I only care about the runtime of a movie on a per-movie basis. Some movies have that epic feel which is welcome to a long runtime (i.e. the Lord of the Rings films; Ben-Hur; The Good, The Bad and the Ugly). However, sometimes more is less.

A great example is It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. While I love the film, I grew up with it at its theatrical runtime of 161 minutes and at that length I love it. I know that's a long haul for a comedy but it felt right. But every restoration effort I've seen since, including the Criterion 197-minute cut is a real chore to work through. Don't think I would have made it through the original 210 minute cut, honestly.
