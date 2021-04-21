R.I.P. Monte Hellman (1929 - 2021)
R.I.P. Monte Hellman (1929 - 2021)
Monte Hellman passes away at 91
I was a big fan of his. Plus I love seeing Warren Oates pop up in stuff.
