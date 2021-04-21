DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

R.I.P. Monte Hellman (1929 - 2021)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

R.I.P. Monte Hellman (1929 - 2021)

   
Old 04-21-21, 05:20 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,447
Received 170 Likes on 121 Posts
R.I.P. Monte Hellman (1929 - 2021)
Monte Hellman passes away at 91

I was a big fan of his. Plus I love seeing Warren Oates pop up in stuff.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-21-21, 05:22 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Koby's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Isle de Muerta
Posts: 2,423
Received 38 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: R.I.P. Monte Hellman (1929 - 2021)
Rip
Koby is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021, D: Destin Daniel Cretton)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.