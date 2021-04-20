Family films that might mess up kids

I had a chat with my cousin who said that she was getting a little tired of Moana because her daughters constantly ask her to watch it with them. When I suggested she try to turn her kids on to other Disney titles, perhaps older ones, my cousin said she didn't think many of them were appropriate for small children. She feels that they're either too frightening (Snow White, Sleeping Beauty), have parts that are too intense (Dumbo), or might be traumatizing (Bambi).



This got me thinking: which family films scarred you as a child? Which 'kid-friendly' movies won't you put on for kids and why?



I'm going to guess that Neverending Story (with that Swamp of Sadness scene) is going to get mentioned a few times.