DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Family films that might mess up kids

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Family films that might mess up kids

   
Old 04-20-21, 01:59 AM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
L Everett Scott's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: The Cosmopolis of Barrie
Posts: 401
Received 30 Likes on 29 Posts
Family films that might mess up kids
I had a chat with my cousin who said that she was getting a little tired of Moana because her daughters constantly ask her to watch it with them. When I suggested she try to turn her kids on to other Disney titles, perhaps older ones, my cousin said she didn't think many of them were appropriate for small children. She feels that they're either too frightening (Snow White, Sleeping Beauty), have parts that are too intense (Dumbo), or might be traumatizing (Bambi).

This got me thinking: which family films scarred you as a child? Which 'kid-friendly' movies won't you put on for kids and why?

I'm going to guess that Neverending Story (with that Swamp of Sadness scene) is going to get mentioned a few times.
L Everett Scott is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Nobody (2021, D: Naishuller) S: Bob Odenkirk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.