View Poll Results: What are you going to do with your Movie theater subscription program?
Have already reactivated and currently using
50.00%
Plan to reactivate
0
0%
Going to keep it on pause as long as possible & them re-evaluate
50.00%
Not worth the monthly expense to me anymore, so will cancel
0
0%
Will cancel for now, but will likely re-visit at a late time (later in 2021 or 2022)
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Movie theater subscription programs - What are you going to do with them now?
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,978
Received 788 Likes on 587 Posts
Movie theater subscription programs - What are you going to do with them now?
Talking about AMC A-List, Regal Unlimited, Cinemark, Alamo Draft House and such.
What are you going to do with them? 2020 was a complete bust and the theaters put them on pause. However, lots of states have reopened theaters and AMC from what I recall will reactivate all subscriptions this June or July. So are you going to keep it and reactivate it? Keep it on pause as long as possible? Cancel because it's no longer worth the expense? Or are you just going to cancel and hold out until 2022 because the remainder of the year doesn't look good enough to keep it?
With vaccinations going on strong in many states, lots of theaters have reopened. LA is now at 50% capacity and NY just got increased to 33%
I know some of you are still nervous and paranoid about being around strangers. So maybe going to a theater right now is not right at the moment with your personal health concerns or maybe seeing a movie wearing a mask just doesn't work for you. Not going to judge you or talk down. It's your choice.
I had A-List and was a huge user and supporter of it, but I ended up cancelling last September when the studios basically pulled all the big releases. AMC did not put me on the 6 month ban. I still have the option to re-subscribe anytime. So technically I'm on pause at the moment. I just don't know when or if it's even worth the expense right now. I might be better off just paying for the big movies I want to see out of pocket. I might consider reactivating in June in time for Fast and Furious 9.
Last edited by DJariya; 04-19-21 at 11:05 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Movie theater subscription programs - What are you going to do with them now?
I was about to do the Alamo one right before the pandemic. But I think my theater-going will be a lot less going forward (turns out I didnt miss it that much) so its not worth it anymore. Ill probably just see the Marvel movies in theaters and thats it.
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Movie theater subscription programs - What are you going to do with them now?
I reactivated mine in August, paused it in November when everything closed again, and then reactivated in January. I was able to see a couple films a weekend at the start since there more than a few out there I wanted to see from the holidays. Now, it is usually one a weekend, which makes it mostly worthwhile. I still generally see the Warner movies in the theater (I skipped Tom and Jerry but then ended up watching it on HBO Max), especially if a premium screen is an option.
Even the busiest movie I attended, a sold out show of Godzilla vs Kong, wasn't really all that full. The biggest issue that night was some people sitting in my reserved seat who then got all pissy when I asked them to move.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 33,371
Received 287 Likes on 240 Posts
Re: Movie theater subscription programs - What are you going to do with them now?
Reactivated my AMC A-List. Will be using that almost exclusively going forward. ArcLight Theaters is toast, so nowhere else I see myself going out of my way for. I do have an IPIC theater but we'll see, since they're cost prohibitive to make it a regular thing.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 24,264
Received 364 Likes on 259 Posts
Re: Movie theater subscription programs - What are you going to do with them now?
I got exactly one movie out of my Alamo sub. I think they cancelled all shows less than a week later.
I haven't reactivated it... But not sure I'll bother. For budgeting reasons, I've stopped going as frequently as I used to.
I haven't reactivated it... But not sure I'll bother. For budgeting reasons, I've stopped going as frequently as I used to.
#6
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,978
Received 788 Likes on 587 Posts
Re: Movie theater subscription programs - What are you going to do with them now?
I looked at my A-List history in 2019 and used it 55 times.
I know the average Joe doesn’t even come close to seeing that many movies at the theater in 1 year. But I saw anywhere from 4 to 6 movies in the theater monthly and saw mostly the expensive premium screens like Dolby or IMAX, which were included.
Looking at the “Summer 2021” releases, there are maybe 15 or 16 releases from May to August that I would consider or definitely see in the theater.
https://www.firstshowing.net/schedule2021/
I know the average Joe doesn’t even come close to seeing that many movies at the theater in 1 year. But I saw anywhere from 4 to 6 movies in the theater monthly and saw mostly the expensive premium screens like Dolby or IMAX, which were included.
Looking at the “Summer 2021” releases, there are maybe 15 or 16 releases from May to August that I would consider or definitely see in the theater.
https://www.firstshowing.net/schedule2021/
Last edited by DJariya; 04-20-21 at 12:03 AM.
