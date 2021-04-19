Movie theater subscription programs - What are you going to do with them now?

Talking about AMC A-List, Regal Unlimited, Cinemark, Alamo Draft House and such.



What are you going to do with them? 2020 was a complete bust and the theaters put them on pause. However, lots of states have reopened theaters and AMC from what I recall will reactivate all subscriptions this June or July. So are you going to keep it and reactivate it? Keep it on pause as long as possible? Cancel because it's no longer worth the expense? Or are you just going to cancel and hold out until 2022 because the remainder of the year doesn't look good enough to keep it?



With vaccinations going on strong in many states, lots of theaters have reopened. LA is now at 50% capacity and NY just got increased to 33%



I know some of you are still nervous and paranoid about being around strangers. So maybe going to a theater right now is not right at the moment with your personal health concerns or maybe seeing a movie wearing a mask just doesn't work for you. Not going to judge you or talk down. It's your choice.





I had A-List and was a huge user and supporter of it, but I ended up cancelling last September when the studios basically pulled all the big releases. AMC did not put me on the 6 month ban. I still have the option to re-subscribe anytime. So technically I'm on pause at the moment. I just don't know when or if it's even worth the expense right now. I might be better off just paying for the big movies I want to see out of pocket. I might consider reactivating in June in time for Fast and Furious 9.





