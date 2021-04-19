Endangered Species (2021, D: MJ Bassett) - S: Rebecca Romijn, Philip Winchester & Jerry O'Connell
Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-MEN) and Jerry O’Connell (Showtime’s "Billions") this gripping adventure tale unfolds beneath a brutal African sun. Jack Halsey (Philip Winchester) takes his wife (Romijn), their adult kids, and a friend for a dream vacation in Kenya. But as they venture off alone into a wilderness park, their safari van is flipped over by an angry rhino, leaving them injured and desperate. Then, as two of them go in search of rescue, a bloody, vicious encounter with a leopard and a clan of hyenas incites a desperate fight for survival.
No, this is not a remake of the 1982 classic with Robert Urich and Jobeth Willliams.
Yes, this is from the same director of Rogue, which came out last year. And that was also an African set movie.
I'm a big fan of Winchester and liked MJ Bassett's work on Strike Back, but holy shit this looks hilariously awful. And Winchester is playing some dorky husband and O'Connell is a bad guy?
