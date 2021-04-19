Endangered Species (2021, D: MJ Bassett) - S: Rebecca Romijn, Philip Winchester & Jerry O'Connell

Quote:



Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-MEN) and Jerry O’Connell (Showtime’s "Billions") this gripping adventure tale unfolds beneath a brutal African sun. Jack Halsey (Philip Winchester) takes his wife (Romijn), their adult kids, and a friend for a dream vacation in Kenya. But as they venture off alone into a wilderness park, their safari van is flipped over by an angry rhino, leaving them injured and desperate. Then, as two of them go in search of rescue, a bloody, vicious encounter with a leopard and a clan of hyenas incites a desperate fight for survival.



