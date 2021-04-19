The Munsters (D: Rob Zombie)
On the road to his brand new album releasing today (March 12), titled The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, an unconfirmed report hit the net this week claiming that Universal Pictures has hired Rob Zombie to direct a new feature film centered on The Munsters, the lovable family of monsters that we know Zombie to be a *massive* fan of.
Zombie, in fact, recently joined The Munsters star Butch Patrick for a commentary track for the film Munster, Go Home, released on Blu-ray by Scream Factory last year.
The initial reporting came courtesy of Murphys Multiverse, with the site additionally noting that Production on the film is currently set to begin in Budapest in early May.
Murphys Multiverse also went on to report that Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniel Phillips will be playing Lily and Herman Munster in the Rob Zombie-penned film, with the cast also including Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia and Cassandra (Elvira) Peterson.
Like Tim Burton being paired with The Addams Family, Rob Zombie is needless to say a natural fit for The Munsters franchise, but that alone certainly does not mean any this reporting has any validity. Our own attempts to confirm or debunk the report (which well call a rumor, for now) are ongoing, with no official comments from Zombie or Universal at this time.
But heres what we *do* know
While these reports should be taken with a grain of salt for now, its interesting to note that Doctor Who actor Sylvester McCoy (who is not listed in the Murphys Multiverse report, its also interesting to note) had mentioned in various interviews dating back to this past September that he would be appearing in Rob Zombies next movie, and wouldnt ya know it, he had noted in those interviews that the film would be shooting in Hungary.
Budapest, of course, is the capital of Hungary, the reported filming location for the project Murphys Multiverse is claiming to be some kind of feature film take on The Munsters.
Its a horror comedy which was supposed to be shot in Hungary but that has been put on hold. I cant really say anything about that but its a film that Rob Zombies set to direct. So well just have to wait and see what happens with that project. Hopefully well start to try making it again next year, McCoy had told Scream Magazine in September 2020, while promoting home invasion thriller The Owners. He told The Sunday Post around the same time, Im due to go to Hungary in March to shoot a film for Rob Zombie, whos asked me to be in his new movie.
Its a comedic Dracula film, and Im playing Draculas butler, McCoy added in that interview.
The most recent mention of this mysterious Dracula project from McCoy came courtesy of a Yahoo interview in February 2021, wherein the actor noted that the project is back on.
Im doing a Rob Zombie film in Hungary, McCoy told Yahoo, suggesting that the pandemic delayed the filming of the movie but that its gearing up to begin shooting here in 2021.
It would seem that the project McCoy is referring to and the project Murphys Multiverse reported on this week are one-and-the-same, with McCoys comments confirming that Zombie is indeed getting ready to shoot a horror-comedy in Budapest this year. Whether or not thats actually a Munsters movie, however, we cannot say with any certainty at this time.
Stay tuned for more as we continue digging into this one.
It was reported last month (by Murphys Multiverse) that Rob Zombie would be getting back behind the camera for this next horror project, a new interpretation of The Munsters, which would film this coming May in Budapest.
From what Im hearing, and I have not been able to confirm this, The Munsters is actually going to be a Peacock original/exclusive that will open day-and-date in theaters via Universal Pictures/UPHE, similar to what Warner Bros. is doing with HBO Max. Its a great way to strengthen the return on a larger budgeted risk like The Munsters, which is reportedly in the $30M-$40M range.
Digressing, when originally reported, Murphys Multiverse went on to write that Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniel Phillips will be playing Lily and Herman Munster in the Rob Zombie-penned film, with the cast also including Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia and Cassandra (Elvira) Peterson.
More as we learn it.
This makes me really sad. I fully understand this doesn’t erase the tv show, but I really hoped he wouldn’t get around to fucking up one of my favorite childhood tv shows.
