The Munsters (D: Rob Zombie)

On the road to his brand new album releasing today (March 12), titled The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, an unconfirmed report hit the net this week claiming that Universal Pictures has hired Rob Zombie to direct a new feature film centered on The Munsters, the lovable family of monsters that we know Zombie to be a *massive* fan of.



Zombie, in fact, recently joined The Munsters star Butch Patrick for a commentary track for the film Munster, Go Home, released on Blu-ray by Scream Factory last year.



The initial reporting came courtesy of Murphys Multiverse, with the site additionally noting that Production on the film is currently set to begin in Budapest in early May.



Murphys Multiverse also went on to report that Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniel Phillips will be playing Lily and Herman Munster in the Rob Zombie-penned film, with the cast also including Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia and Cassandra (Elvira) Peterson.



Like Tim Burton being paired with The Addams Family, Rob Zombie is needless to say a natural fit for The Munsters franchise, but that alone certainly does not mean any this reporting has any validity. Our own attempts to confirm or debunk the report (which well call a rumor, for now) are ongoing, with no official comments from Zombie or Universal at this time.



But heres what we *do* know



While these reports should be taken with a grain of salt for now, its interesting to note that Doctor Who actor Sylvester McCoy (who is not listed in the Murphys Multiverse report, its also interesting to note) had mentioned in various interviews dating back to this past September that he would be appearing in Rob Zombies next movie, and wouldnt ya know it, he had noted in those interviews that the film would be shooting in Hungary.



Budapest, of course, is the capital of Hungary, the reported filming location for the project Murphys Multiverse is claiming to be some kind of feature film take on The Munsters.



Its a horror comedy which was supposed to be shot in Hungary but that has been put on hold. I cant really say anything about that but its a film that Rob Zombies set to direct. So well just have to wait and see what happens with that project. Hopefully well start to try making it again next year, McCoy had told Scream Magazine in September 2020, while promoting home invasion thriller The Owners. He told The Sunday Post around the same time, Im due to go to Hungary in March to shoot a film for Rob Zombie, whos asked me to be in his new movie.



Its a comedic Dracula film, and Im playing Draculas butler, McCoy added in that interview.



The most recent mention of this mysterious Dracula project from McCoy came courtesy of a Yahoo interview in February 2021, wherein the actor noted that the project is back on.



Im doing a Rob Zombie film in Hungary, McCoy told Yahoo, suggesting that the pandemic delayed the filming of the movie but that its gearing up to begin shooting here in 2021.



It would seem that the project McCoy is referring to and the project Murphys Multiverse reported on this week are one-and-the-same, with McCoys comments confirming that Zombie is indeed getting ready to shoot a horror-comedy in Budapest this year. Whether or not thats actually a Munsters movie, however, we cannot say with any certainty at this time.



Stay tuned for more as we continue digging into this one.