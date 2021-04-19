Can somebody identify this movie?

It's from before 2014. I think it was made after 1990 or maybe even 2000. The actors are predominantly Caucasian.

A man wants to cause a pandemic and he has something in his possession the could do just that. A virus maybe, some kind of pathogen.

He is about to fly to Russia or China or somwhere else but he gets kidnapped from the airport along with his girlfriend.

He doesn't know but secretly his girlfriend orchestrated the whole kidnapping because he wants to stop him.

They hold him somewhere and torture him, the kidnappers want to get some names out of him, probably the names of the buyers. The interrogation/torture segment is the bulk of the movie.

He only gets told at the very end that his girlfriend was in it.

It's not Fedz (2013).

The person who tries to find it has been looking for it for 7 years and I've posted it in 2 other forums but nothing so far.