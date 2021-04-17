Is Samuel L. Jackson a bit of a phenomena?

I’m willing to almost bet he has been in more big budget, small budget, big roles (usually), small roles, etc. Everything and anything. Not that he is making bad decisions. No, not at all, most of these are large blockbusters (MCU, Kong:SI, etc.). You name it, he’s in it. It’s not like he’s a great character actor. He plays the same grumbling, bald, bad ass mofo in virtually every movie. Sometimes totally over the top, but he seems to always make it work. When a role calls for a one note bad ass character with little to no substance, usually higher up now, he’s there.



I’ve always marveled and like him, very much, don’t get me wrong, but he does, virtually, play exact same character in many many movies over the last 15 years or so and I would bet in the most of any actor in that span.



Has this really happened before? A, basically A-list actor in so many movies in short-ish span?