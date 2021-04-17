View Poll Results: Is Samuel L. Jackson a bit of a phenomena?
Is Samuel L. Jackson a bit of a phenomena?
Is Samuel L. Jackson a bit of a phenomena?
I’m willing to almost bet he has been in more big budget, small budget, big roles (usually), small roles, etc. Everything and anything. Not that he is making bad decisions. No, not at all, most of these are large blockbusters (MCU, Kong:SI, etc.). You name it, he’s in it. It’s not like he’s a great character actor. He plays the same grumbling, bald, bad ass mofo in virtually every movie. Sometimes totally over the top, but he seems to always make it work. When a role calls for a one note bad ass character with little to no substance, usually higher up now, he’s there.
I’ve always marveled and like him, very much, don’t get me wrong, but he does, virtually, play exact same character in many many movies over the last 15 years or so and I would bet in the most of any actor in that span.
Has this really happened before? A, basically A-list actor in so many movies in short-ish span?
I’ve always marveled and like him, very much, don’t get me wrong, but he does, virtually, play exact same character in many many movies over the last 15 years or so and I would bet in the most of any actor in that span.
Has this really happened before? A, basically A-list actor in so many movies in short-ish span?
Re: Is Samuel L. Jackson a bit of a phenomena?
Re: Is Samuel L. Jackson a bit of a phenomena?
^ yeah but many weren’t blockbusters or as high grossing as Jackson. Wolf wasn’t a success. And Jack is rarely seen anymore. He certainly is much more selective. Always was. And his characters, for the most part aren’t one note or same character in every movie like Jackson. Succeeded is couple comedies. But there is no way he’s been in more in that span than Sam L.
Re: Is Samuel L. Jackson a bit of a phenomena?
I couldn't quite follow what you were asking. I thought you were talking about someone playing basically the same character over and over again in hit movies.
Funny thing about SLJ is that he didn't really get his start until late. First major thing he's credited in is Do The Right Thing (and he's credited there as "Sam Jackson") and he's already 41 at that point. Just five years later he's Jules Winfield in Pulp Fiction, had TONS of movie credits by that point and is a huge star.
Funny thing about SLJ is that he didn't really get his start until late. First major thing he's credited in is Do The Right Thing (and he's credited there as "Sam Jackson") and he's already 41 at that point. Just five years later he's Jules Winfield in Pulp Fiction, had TONS of movie credits by that point and is a huge star.
