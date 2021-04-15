I Slept with Joey Ramone (D: Orley) - S: Pete Davidson

Quote:

Pete Davidson is set to play Joey Ramone in a Netflix biopic about the famed punk rocker.



I Slept with Joey Ramone will re-team the Saturday Night Live cast member with his Big Time Adolescence director Jason Orley, who also directed Davidson's stand-up special. The feature is a partnership between STXfilms and the streamer, the companies having previously worked together on YA break-out Work It.



I Slept with Joey Ramone is based on the Mickey Leigh memoir of the same name, with a feature treatment by Davidson and Orley. It will chronicle the life and career of the lead vocalist of The Ramones and his rise to counterculture icon status.



The film will be made with the cooperation and support of the Estate of Joey Ramone. Rory Rosegarten of Rosegarten Films will executive produce, with Davidson, Leigh and David Spiegelman.



Davidson, repped by ICM Partners, Brillstein and Granderson Des Rochers, previously had a role in another Netflix rock biopic the Mötley Crüe movie The Dirt.



He was last seen in the semi-autobiographical feature King of Staten Island and is set for the Suicide Squad sequel, out later this year.