I Slept with Joey Ramone (D: Orley) - S: Pete Davidson
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,948
Likes: 0
Received 994 Likes on 671 Posts
I Slept with Joey Ramone (D: Orley) - S: Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson is set to play Joey Ramone in a Netflix biopic about the famed punk rocker.
I Slept with Joey Ramone will re-team the Saturday Night Live cast member with his Big Time Adolescence director Jason Orley, who also directed Davidson's stand-up special. The feature is a partnership between STXfilms and the streamer, the companies having previously worked together on YA break-out Work It.
I Slept with Joey Ramone is based on the Mickey Leigh memoir of the same name, with a feature treatment by Davidson and Orley. It will chronicle the life and career of the lead vocalist of The Ramones and his rise to counterculture icon status.
The film will be made with the cooperation and support of the Estate of Joey Ramone. Rory Rosegarten of Rosegarten Films will executive produce, with Davidson, Leigh and David Spiegelman.
Davidson, repped by ICM Partners, Brillstein and Granderson Des Rochers, previously had a role in another Netflix rock biopic the Mötley Crüe movie The Dirt.
He was last seen in the semi-autobiographical feature King of Staten Island and is set for the Suicide Squad sequel, out later this year.
I Slept with Joey Ramone will re-team the Saturday Night Live cast member with his Big Time Adolescence director Jason Orley, who also directed Davidson's stand-up special. The feature is a partnership between STXfilms and the streamer, the companies having previously worked together on YA break-out Work It.
I Slept with Joey Ramone is based on the Mickey Leigh memoir of the same name, with a feature treatment by Davidson and Orley. It will chronicle the life and career of the lead vocalist of The Ramones and his rise to counterculture icon status.
The film will be made with the cooperation and support of the Estate of Joey Ramone. Rory Rosegarten of Rosegarten Films will executive produce, with Davidson, Leigh and David Spiegelman.
Davidson, repped by ICM Partners, Brillstein and Granderson Des Rochers, previously had a role in another Netflix rock biopic the Mötley Crüe movie The Dirt.
He was last seen in the semi-autobiographical feature King of Staten Island and is set for the Suicide Squad sequel, out later this year.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 53,565
Received 1,346 Likes on 834 Posts
Re: I Slept with Joey Ramone (D: Orley) - S: Pete Davidson
Could be cool. That Pete Davidson stand up special they did together however was unwatchable.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off