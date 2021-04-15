2021 TCM Classic Film Festival
2021 TCM Classic Film Festival
JOIN US FOR THE 2021 TCM CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL | MAY 6-9, 2021
Mark your calendars, grab your popcorn and get ready to join us for four fantastic Festival-filled days, presented as unique experiences on TCM and HBO Max. This year's Festival will feature more than 100 films, brand new conversations with over 30 special guests, rarely seen gems from the TCM archives and special presentations.
PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS AND SPECIAL GUESTS INCLUDE:
THE MASTERS COLLECTION ON HBO MAX
Featuring master directors discussing the making of one of their notable films, like Barry Levinson introducing GOOD MORNING, VIETNAM (1987), Rob Reiner introducing MISERY (1990) and Barbara Kopple introducing HARLAN COUNTY USA (1976)
DEBBIE ALLEN ON TCM
Debbie Allen introduces FAME (1980) and sits down for an exclusive interview
MICHAEL DOUGLAS ON HBO MAX
Michael Douglas introduces ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST (1975)
JACQUELINE BISSET ON TCM AND HBO MAX
Jacqueline Bisset introduces BULLITT (1968)
WORLD PREMIERE OF BILL MORRISON'S SHORT FILM ON TCM
The world broadcast premiere of filmmaker Bill Morrisons latest short film, LET ME COME IN (2021), featuring decayed film reels from the lost German silent film Pawns of Passion (1928) and co-presented by the Los Angeles Opera
MARTIN SHORT TRIBUTE ON HBO MAX
A tribute to iconic comedian Martin Short with CLIFFORD (1994) and INNERSPACE (1987)
TABLE READ OF ED WOOD'S PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE (1959) ON TCM
SF Sketchfest Presents a table read of Ed Woods PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE (1959), adapted by comedian Dana Gould and featuring Maria Bamford, Bobcat Goldthwait, Oscar Nuñez, Laraine Newman, Bob Odenkirk, David Koechner, Janet Varney, Jonah Ray, Paul F. Tompkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Baron Vaughn, Deborah Baker Jr. and Kat Aagesen
We are excited to bring you four days of TCM Classic Film Festival fun and hope you will join us May 6-9, 2021 on both TCM and HBO Max.
On HBO max - TCM Classic Film Festival 2021
On TCM - TCM Classic Film Festival 2021
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival
I dont find Dana Gould to be funny at all but that table read of Plan 9 From Outer Space could be interesting. I might check it out.
It could also be incredibly boring.
