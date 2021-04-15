2021 TCM Classic Film Festival

JOIN US FOR THE 2021 TCM CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL | MAY 6-9, 2021

PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS AND SPECIAL GUESTS INCLUDE:

Featuring master directors discussing the making of one of their notable films, like Barry Levinson introducing GOOD MORNING, VIETNAM (1987), Rob Reiner introducing MISERY (1990) and Barbara Kopple introducing HARLAN COUNTY USA (1976)

Debbie Allen introduces FAME (1980) and sits down for an exclusive interview

Michael Douglas introduces ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST (1975)

Jacqueline Bisset introduces BULLITT (1968)

The world broadcast premiere of filmmaker Bill Morrisons latest short film, LET ME COME IN (2021), featuring decayed film reels from the lost German silent film

(1928) and co-presented by the Los Angeles Opera

A tribute to iconic comedian Martin Short with CLIFFORD (1994) and INNERSPACE (1987)

SF Sketchfest Presents a table read of Ed Woods PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE (1959), adapted by comedian Dana Gould and featuring Maria Bamford, Bobcat Goldthwait, Oscar Nuñez, Laraine Newman, Bob Odenkirk, David Koechner, Janet Varney, Jonah Ray, Paul F. Tompkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Baron Vaughn, Deborah Baker Jr. and Kat Aagesen

We are excited to bring you four days of TCM Classic Film Festival fun and hope you will join us May 6-9, 2021 on both TCM and HBO Max.