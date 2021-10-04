DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Great entrances/first on-screen of an iconic character?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Great entrances/first on-screen of an iconic character?

   
Old 04-10-21, 06:34 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,542
Received 232 Likes on 201 Posts
Great entrances/first on-screen of an iconic character?
I’m watching Kong: Skull Island again and that first intro in 1944 with the American fighting the Japanese soldier and Kong’s hands come rumbling into view was excellent.

I know there are a ton more.

One I will say and though it’s a video game, **spoliers immediately following** but related to film of course. But, Darth Vader’s sudden appearance in Fallen Order was heart pounding and shocking to say the least.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-10-21, 06:39 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Crocker Jarmen's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,125
Received 54 Likes on 43 Posts
Re: Great entrances/first on-screen of an iconic character?
The opening close-up of Alex staring directly into your face at the start of A Clockwork Orange. It's always the first image that comes to my mind whenever the movie is mentioned.
Crocker Jarmen is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee. (2021 Oscars)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.