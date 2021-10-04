Great entrances/first on-screen of an iconic character?
Great entrances/first on-screen of an iconic character?
I’m watching Kong: Skull Island again and that first intro in 1944 with the American fighting the Japanese soldier and Kong’s hands come rumbling into view was excellent.
I know there are a ton more.
One I will say and though it’s a video game, **spoliers immediately following** but related to film of course. But, Darth Vader’s sudden appearance in Fallen Order was heart pounding and shocking to say the least.
Re: Great entrances/first on-screen of an iconic character?
The opening close-up of Alex staring directly into your face at the start of A Clockwork Orange. It's always the first image that comes to my mind whenever the movie is mentioned.
