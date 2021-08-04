Saw X in development

Quote:

It’s about time we start thinking of Jigsaw as one of the biggest slashers in horror history, placing him right alongside that of Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, Chucky, and even Pinhead.



With Lionsgate set to revitalize the franchise next month with Spiral, the Chris Rock-fronted ninth film that brings Saw II-IV director Darren Lynn Bousman back behind the camera, producers Twisted Pictures have already begun development on the milestone tenth entry.



In their latest issue, Production Weekly lists SAW X as being in active development. It’s caused a bit of a flurry on reddit as hardcore fans noted that James Wan‘s Atomic Monster is listed as one of the film’s producers. The thought here was that Wan, who made his directorial debut on the first SAW in 2004, had returned to help develop the 10th film in the franchise.



I hate to be the bearer of bad news but Wan, as one of the co-creators next to Leigh Whannell, has been a producer on every single entry since the beginning. While this is the first to include Atomic Monster in the production listing, I can assure you that Wan has not returned as an active participant in the SAW franchise.



With all of that said, we can confirm that a tenth film is actively being developed. What that means exactly is up in the air as Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate are notorious for pivoting in different directions throughout the process. It’s also possible that the box office for Spiral, in theaters on May 14th, could affect the future of the franchise, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. As for now, Jigsaw’s games will continue on and absolutely live in infamy within horror history.