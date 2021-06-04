Goodnight Mommy - US remake (D: Sobel) - S: Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts is set to star in and executive produce the English-language remake of the hit Austrian psychological thriller Goodnight Mommy, set up at Amazon Studios.
The streamer will mount the remake with indie prestige label Animal Kingdom and production company Playtime. Released in 2014, the original film became a cult classic and was selected as the Austrian entry for best foreign language film at the Academy Awards.
Matt Sobel (Take Me To The River) is directing from a script by Kyle Warren. David Kaplan, Joshua Astrachan, Valery Guibal and Nicolas Brigaud-Robert are producing. In addition to Watts, the original films directors Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz will serve as executive producers.
Playtime acquired the remake rights and developed the new film with Playtime. Amazon is financing and releasing worldwide.
Goodnight Mommy follows twin brothers who, when sent to stay with their mother, are surprised to find her swathed in bandages from a recent procedure. As her behavior grows increasingly erratic and unusual, the twins become convinced she is an imposter. Their suspicion sets off a roller-coaster of emotional mind games and misunderstandings between mother and her children, that eventually explodes with irreparable and heartbreaking consequences.
My favorite films are those that invite the audience to step inside their protagonists journey. In our re-imagining of Goodnight Mommy, fear of abandonment and the dreadful realization that those close to us may not be who they seem create an immersive nightmare, with visceral sensations front and center. I cant wait to create this heart-stopping story with Amazon and the peerless Naomi Watts, said Sobel.
Watts is a two-time Academy Award nominee, for Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritus 21 Grams and, later, Juan Antonio Bayonas The Impossible. She can currently be seen in the TIFF-selected family drama Penguin Bloom, the Netflix original based on the true story and best-selling book about a mom coping with the aftermath of a harrowing accident. She will next be seen in Phillip Noyces Lakewood and is currently filming the thriller Infinite Storm for Bleecker Street. She is a producer on both films.
Watts is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Sobels Take Me To The River premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. He is repped by WME, Cinetic Media and Sloane Offer Weber Dern. Franz and Fiala are repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman. Kyle Warren is repped by Writ Large.
Playtime is a Paris-based hybrid finance, sales and international production company active since 1997 and committed to giving a voice to talents from around the world. It has been a key enabler for movies by Céline Sciamma, Jacques Audiard, François Ozon, Robin Campillo, Naomi Kawase, László Nemes, Claire Denis, and many others. Recent successes include the Oscar-winning Son of Saul, Cannes winner BPM, and Berlin winner By The Grace of God.
Founded in 2012, Animal Kingdom has been responsible for some of the most distinctive and acclaimed American independent cinema of the past near-decade, including: Short Term 12, It Follows, Paterson, It Comes at Night, Beach Rats, and The Dead Dont Die. The Brooklyn-based companys mission is to elevate singular voices, challenge convention and to make vivid, beautiful and original work.
