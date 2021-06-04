Mainstream (2021, D: Gia Coppola) S: Maya Hawke, Andrew Garfield, Jason Schwartzman
Mainstream (2021, D: Gia Coppola) S: Maya Hawke, Andrew Garfield, Jason Schwartzman
Opening in theaters and VOD May 7
Director: Gia Coppola
Starring: Maya Hawke, Andrew Garfield, Kalena Yiaueki, Nat Wolff, Johnny Knoxville, Jason Schwartzman
A young woman (Maya Hawke) thinks shes found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Andrew Garfield) until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both.
