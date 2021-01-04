DVD Talk Forum

El Chupacabras (2021, D: Issa Lopez) - Blumhouse

El Chupacabras (2021, D: Issa Lopez) - Blumhouse

   
04-01-21, 11:00 AM
Moderator
dex14
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,805
Likes: 0
Received 954 Likes on 643 Posts
El Chupacabras (2021, D: Issa Lopez) - Blumhouse
Hidden for years, and no longer a myth, El Chupacabras exists. Will you outrun him? A first look at director Issa Lopez's new Blumhouse film, El Chupacabras, coming this summer.
From the director of Tigers Are Not Afraid.
04-01-21, 11:27 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Troy Stiffler
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 23,385
Received 61 Likes on 49 Posts
Re: El Chupacabras (2021, D: Issa Lopez) - Blumhouse
I hate you so much.
