DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

French Exit (2021, D: Jacobs) S: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

French Exit (2021, D: Jacobs) S: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges

   
Old 03-31-21, 10:10 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,781
Likes: 0
Received 949 Likes on 639 Posts
French Exit (2021, D: Jacobs) S: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges


My plan was to die before the money ran out, says 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite Frances Price (Michelle Pfeiffer), but things didnt go as planned. Her husband Franklin has been dead for 12 years and with his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a borrowed apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges) and a cat named Small Frankwho may or may not embody the spirit of Francess dead husband.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10279362
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/french_exit_2021

Opens wide in theatres this weekend.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Movies that need to be seen on the big screen at least once

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.