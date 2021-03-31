French Exit (2021, D: Jacobs) S: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,781
Likes: 0
Received 949 Likes on 639 Posts
French Exit (2021, D: Jacobs) S: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges
My plan was to die before the money ran out, says 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite Frances Price (Michelle Pfeiffer), but things didnt go as planned. Her husband Franklin has been dead for 12 years and with his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a borrowed apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges) and a cat named Small Frankwho may or may not embody the spirit of Francess dead husband.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/french_exit_2021
Opens wide in theatres this weekend.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off