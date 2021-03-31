Zola (2021, D: Bravo) S: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough

Quote:

RELEASE DATE

Jun 30, 2021



DIRECTED BY

Janicza Bravo



WRITTEN BY

Janicza Bravo

Jeremy O. Harris



STARRING

Taylour Paige

Riley Keough

Nicholas Braun

Ari'el Stachel

and Colman Domingo



SYNOPSIS

"Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.”



Thus began the odyssey of one A’Ziah King, aka ZOLA. From acclaimed writer/director Janicza Bravo, Zola's stranger than fiction saga, which she first told in a now iconic series of viral, uproarious tweets, comes to dazzling cinematic life.



Zola (newcomer Taylour Paige), a Detroit waitress, strikes up a new friendship with a customer, Stefani (Riley Keough), who seduces her to join a weekend of dancing and partying in Florida. What at first seems like a glamorous trip full of “hoeism” rapidly transforms into a 48-hour journey involving a nameless pimp, an idiot boyfriend, some Tampa gangsters and other unexpected adventures in this wild, see-it-to-believe-it tale.