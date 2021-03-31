Zola (2021, D: Bravo) S: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough
Zola (2021, D: Bravo) S: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough
RELEASE DATE
Jun 30, 2021
DIRECTED BY
Janicza Bravo
WRITTEN BY
Janicza Bravo
Jeremy O. Harris
STARRING
Taylour Paige
Riley Keough
Nicholas Braun
Ari'el Stachel
and Colman Domingo
SYNOPSIS
"Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.”
Thus began the odyssey of one A’Ziah King, aka ZOLA. From acclaimed writer/director Janicza Bravo, Zola's stranger than fiction saga, which she first told in a now iconic series of viral, uproarious tweets, comes to dazzling cinematic life.
Zola (newcomer Taylour Paige), a Detroit waitress, strikes up a new friendship with a customer, Stefani (Riley Keough), who seduces her to join a weekend of dancing and partying in Florida. What at first seems like a glamorous trip full of “hoeism” rapidly transforms into a 48-hour journey involving a nameless pimp, an idiot boyfriend, some Tampa gangsters and other unexpected adventures in this wild, see-it-to-believe-it tale.
Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted
An exclusive account of how Aziah “Zola” Wells’ road trip to Florida with an exotic dancer, a boyfriend and a pimp went south
https://www.rollingstone.com/feature...ted-73048/amp/
