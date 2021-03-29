Help ID a George Montgomery movie?
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2017
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Help ID a George Montgomery movie?
I'm trying to track down a DVD of a George Montgomery film, but I cannot recall the title, and two forays through his filmography at IMDB failed to jog my memory. I vaguely recall he was some sort of soldier of fortune, the setting was a jungle, and I definitely recall natives with blowguns. That's about it. Anyone know this film?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off