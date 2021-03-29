DVD Talk Forum

Help ID a George Montgomery movie?

Help ID a George Montgomery movie?

   
Help ID a George Montgomery movie?
I'm trying to track down a DVD of a George Montgomery film, but I cannot recall the title, and two forays through his filmography at IMDB failed to jog my memory. I vaguely recall he was some sort of soldier of fortune, the setting was a jungle, and I definitely recall natives with blowguns. That's about it. Anyone know this film?
