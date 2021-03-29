The Last Starfighters (concept reboot/sequel to The Last Starfighter))

Quote:

For the past several years, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story writer Gary Whitta and Jonathan Betuel, the original films writer, have been actively working together on a film that will serve as a reboot and a sequel to The Last Starfighter, and this week Whitta presents a four-minute concept reel that previews his vision for the film thats now titled The Last Starfighters.



Set to familiar music from Chris Tilton & Craig Safan, the video features several pieces of concept art from Matt Allsopp (Rogue One), giving us insight into what Whitta and Betuel have in mind for the potential next chapter in the saga that began in 1984. The art has a Star Wars feel to it, which only makes sense considering the 84 film was inspired by Star Wars.



Ultimately, its up to Universal to decide whether or not The Last Starfighters ever takes flight, but its great to see that Whitta and Betuel remain committed to making it a reality.



Check out their sizzle reel below and stay tuned for more!