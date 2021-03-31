Godzilla vs. Kong (Wingard, 2021)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread

Spoiler:

Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As a squadron embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins and mankind's survival, a conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever. Written by Warner Bros.