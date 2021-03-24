Stowaway (2021) -- S: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim -- 4/22/21 on Netflix
On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision. Directed by Joe Penna and starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette. Coming to Netflix April 22nd.
Ridiculous premise, but could be good with that cast. I'll give it a try.
