DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Stowaway (2021) -- S: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim -- 4/22/21 on Netflix

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Stowaway (2021) -- S: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim -- 4/22/21 on Netflix

   
Old 03-24-21, 12:57 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,694
Received 739 Likes on 547 Posts
Stowaway (2021) -- S: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim -- 4/22/21 on Netflix







On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision. Directed by Joe Penna and starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette. Coming to Netflix April 22nd.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-24-21, 01:22 PM
  #2  
Enormous Genitals
 
Bandoman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 34,410
Received 89 Likes on 56 Posts
Re: Stowaway (2021) -- S: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim -- 4/22/21 on Netflix
Ridiculous premise, but could be good with that cast. I'll give it a try.
Bandoman is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Popular Movies You Just Dont Get

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.