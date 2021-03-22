Zatanna - News, rumors, etc.

Quote:

Hot off of winning the WGA award last night for original screenplay, Promising Young Woman filmmaker Emerald Fennell is set to write the DC movie Zatanna for Bad Robot and Warner Bros. This deal has been done for a while, I understand. No word yet as to whether Fennell will direct.



The character, who is a magician, was created by Gardner Fox and artist Murphy Anderson, making her debut in November 1964s Hawkman. Like her father Zatara, she has many magical powers, and in that first issue, shes on a journey to find him. Zatanna has been involved with the Justice League, has had a childhood with Batman, and was romantically linked to character John Constantine. The character was played by Serinda Swan for three seasons on the CWs Smallville.



Bad Robot is producing through their deal with Warner Bros. DC Films President Walter Hamada is overseeing the project.