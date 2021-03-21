DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Bay vs Snyder: Who's the King of Slow-Mo?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: Who uses the Slow Motion technique more effectively?
Michael Bay
0
0%
Zack Snyder
0
0%
It's annoying no matter who does it
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

Bay vs Snyder: Who's the King of Slow-Mo?

   
Old 03-21-21, 12:32 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Daytona Beach, FL
Posts: 22,327
Received 30 Likes on 22 Posts
Bay vs Snyder: Who's the King of Slow-Mo?
I have to give them credit, they both use this technique to the point that's it's almost their trademark. That being said, who do you think makes better use of it?
Dr. DVD is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Zack Snyders Justice League (Snyder, 2021)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.