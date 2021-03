Is the “weekly box office numbers” a thing of the past now?

With more and more movies either premiering or going exclusively to streaming, is there even a point to reporting “weekly box office” numbers now? Obviously COVID has wreaked havoc anyway with the traditional “#1 at the box office this weekend” type labels, but when the dust settles I wonder if they should come out with an entirely new way of showing / reporting box office revenue.



Something like the Snyder Cut or Godzilla Vs Kong wouldn’t even show on most charts as they have been done. How much money do steaming movies “make” anyway? How do you calculate that? We know Netflix is notoriously shy with reporting actual numbers. They rejiggered music charts a while back to indicate streaming, seems like something similar is needed now for movies.