Is the weekly box office numbers a thing of the past now?

With more and more movies either premiering or going exclusively to streaming, is there even a point to reporting weekly box office numbers now? Obviously COVID has wreaked havoc anyway with the traditional #1 at the box office this weekend type labels, but when the dust settles I wonder if they should come out with an entirely new way of showing / reporting box office revenue.



Something like the Snyder Cut or Godzilla Vs Kong wouldnt even show on most charts as they have been done. How much money do steaming movies make anyway? How do you calculate that? We know Netflix is notoriously shy with reporting actual numbers. They rejiggered music charts a while back to indicate streaming, seems like something similar is needed now for movies.

