Is the weekly box office numbers a thing of the past now?
With more and more movies either premiering or going exclusively to streaming, is there even a point to reporting weekly box office numbers now? Obviously COVID has wreaked havoc anyway with the traditional #1 at the box office this weekend type labels, but when the dust settles I wonder if they should come out with an entirely new way of showing / reporting box office revenue.
Something like the Snyder Cut or Godzilla Vs Kong wouldnt even show on most charts as they have been done. How much money do steaming movies make anyway? How do you calculate that? We know Netflix is notoriously shy with reporting actual numbers. They rejiggered music charts a while back to indicate streaming, seems like something similar is needed now for movies.
Something like the Snyder Cut or Godzilla Vs Kong wouldnt even show on most charts as they have been done. How much money do steaming movies make anyway? How do you calculate that? We know Netflix is notoriously shy with reporting actual numbers. They rejiggered music charts a while back to indicate streaming, seems like something similar is needed now for movies.
The very premise of the general public being informed of weekly box office numbers is ridiculous.
Basically, it feeds the simple-minded who believe that popularity equals meaningfulness. Movie X has been the number one movie in Americas for the second week in a row, and you haven't seen it!? WTF is wrong with you!?
Something gets hyped enough so that it draws masses into the theaters, then the success of the hype becomes its own kind of hype.
Should it matter to anyone how many other people watch Snyders's Cut?
Basically, it feeds the simple-minded who believe that popularity equals meaningfulness. Movie X has been the number one movie in Americas for the second week in a row, and you haven't seen it!? WTF is wrong with you!?
Something gets hyped enough so that it draws masses into the theaters, then the success of the hype becomes its own kind of hype.
Should it matter to anyone how many other people watch Snyders's Cut?
