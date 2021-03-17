Bad Trip (2021) S: Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, Michaela Conlin -- Netflix

Quote: Real pranks. Real People. Real Movie. From one of the guys that brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem. Bad Trip stars Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin. Directed by Kitao Sakurai.

This was supposed to come out back in 2019, got pushed a few times, and then Orion sold it to Netflix.