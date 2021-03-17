Bad Trip (2021) S: Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, Michaela Conlin -- Netflix
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,653
Likes: 0
Received 902 Likes on 610 Posts
Bad Trip (2021) S: Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, Michaela Conlin -- Netflix
Real pranks. Real People. Real Movie. From one of the guys that brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem. Bad Trip stars Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin. Directed by Kitao Sakurai.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off