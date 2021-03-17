DVD Talk Forum

Concrete Cowboy (2021, D: Staub) S: Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin -- Netflix

Concrete Cowboy (2021, D: Staub) S: Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin -- Netflix

   
03-17-21
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,653
Received 902 Likes on 610 Posts
Concrete Cowboy (2021, D: Staub) S: Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin -- Netflix


While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen (Caleb McLaughlin) is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s (Idris Elba) vibrant urban-cowboy subculture. Based on the novel 'Ghetto Cowboy' by G.Neri, Concrete Cowboy is directed by Ricky Staub and co-stars Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint and Clifford "Method Man" Smith. On Netflix April 2.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8846176
77% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/concrete_cowboy
