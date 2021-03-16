Syrian Movies
Syrian Movies
Hi.
So when I google Syrian Movies, it only lists the opposition made documentaries.
As if Syria did not have a cinema before the 2011 turmoil. And as if in Syria today (pro government) artists stay idle.
However it is not so. I follow the SANA news website for cultural news and I see theaters being performed, movies and tv serials being shot everyday.
Some of the works are like forced, but most of them are great. But why are they not advertised?
I mean I asked my friend to create some Syrian Movie titles, because they are not even listed on IMDB.
Here I made a list of new Syrian Movies that we could just add imdb;
Demashq Halab (Damascus Aleppo) (2019)
Zindan Halab (The Aleppo Prison) (2018) AKA Rad al-Qada'a (Evading Destiny)
Dam al-Nakhl (Blood of the Palm Trees) (2019)
Al Ab (The Father) (2015)
Al-Souriyoun (Syrians) (2016)
Al-Eteraf (the Confession) (2019)
King of the Sands (2013)
Maward (Rose Water) (2017)
Lilit al-Souriya (Syrian Lilith) (2018)
Al Omm (The Mother) (2015)
There are many more, I hope to add them on imdb as well.
So, have you seen any new Syrian Movies?
