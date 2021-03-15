Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee. (2021 Oscars)

Welcome to the 12th annual DVDTalk Best Picture Oscar Poll!



Once again let's see how far apart we are from the Oscar voters. Keep in mind that this is a poll for our favorite movies and not an attempt to predict the actual Oscar winner.



I will keep this poll open for a year since most of us are only streaming these days. In fact, it's hard for me to believe that I haven't seen a movie in a theater since 1917.



Previous DVDTalk poll winners and (Oscar winners):



2020: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Parasite)

2019: BlacKkKlansman (Green Book)

2018: The Shape of Water (The Shape of Water)

2017: Hell or High Water (Moonlight)

2016: Mad Max: Fury Road (Spotlight)

2015: The Grand Budapest Hotel (Birdman)

2014: Gravity (12 Years A Slave)

2013: Django Unchained (Argo)

2012: Tree Of Life (The Artist)

2011: The Social Network (The King's Speech)

2010: Inglorious Basterds (The Hurt Locker)