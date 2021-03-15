DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee. (2021 Oscars)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: What is your favorite Best Picture Nominee?
The Father
0
0%
Judas And The Black Messiah
0
0%
Mank
0
0%
Minari
0
0%
Nomadland
0
0%
Promising Young Woman
1
100.00%
Sound Of Metal
0
0%
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee. (2021 Oscars)

   
Old 03-15-21, 12:03 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Damfino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Posts: 6,346
Received 14 Likes on 14 Posts
Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee. (2021 Oscars)
Welcome to the 12th annual DVDTalk Best Picture Oscar Poll!

Once again let's see how far apart we are from the Oscar voters. Keep in mind that this is a poll for our favorite movies and not an attempt to predict the actual Oscar winner.

I will keep this poll open for a year since most of us are only streaming these days. In fact, it's hard for me to believe that I haven't seen a movie in a theater since 1917.

Previous DVDTalk poll winners and (Oscar winners):

2020: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Parasite)
2019: BlacKkKlansman (Green Book)
2018: The Shape of Water (The Shape of Water)
2017: Hell or High Water (Moonlight)
2016: Mad Max: Fury Road (Spotlight)
2015: The Grand Budapest Hotel (Birdman)
2014: Gravity (12 Years A Slave)
2013: Django Unchained (Argo)
2012: Tree Of Life (The Artist)
2011: The Social Network (The King's Speech)
2010: Inglorious Basterds (The Hurt Locker)
Damfino is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-15-21, 12:11 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,625
Likes: 0
Received 890 Likes on 601 Posts
Re: Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee. (2021 Oscars)
Promising Young Woman. I think Nomadland will win.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-15-21, 12:49 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Cardsfan111's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 17,663
Likes: 0
Received 61 Likes on 45 Posts
Re: Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee. (2021 Oscars)
Originally Posted by Damfino View Post
In fact, it's hard for me to believe that I haven't seen a movie in a theater since 1917.
Obviously, everyone knows what you mean, but this statement still made me laugh.
Cardsfan111 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Decker (03-15-21)
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Chuck Norris appreciation thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.