Oscar Nominations 2021

   
Old 03-15-21, 08:24 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,714
Likes: 0
Received 26 Likes on 18 Posts
Oscar Nominations 2021

Best Picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trail of the Chicago Seven

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trail of the Chicago Seven

Film Editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago Seven

International Feature Film

Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Animated Feature Film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Animated Short Film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens
Opera
Yes People

Music (Original Song)

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trail of the Chicago Seven
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si,” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Music (Original Score)

Da Five Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Sound

Greyhound
Sound of Metal
Mank
News of the World
Soul

Documentary Feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

Costume Design

Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Production Design

The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Old 03-15-21, 08:26 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,714
Likes: 0
Received 26 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Mayyyyybe it's the pandemic but for the first time I've not heard of a single flick in the Best Picture category. Actually, out of all of these films I've only seen My Octopus Teacher (amazing, BTW) and have, of course, heard of Borat.
Old 03-15-21, 08:29 AM
Moderator
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,611
Likes: 0
Received 889 Likes on 600 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Some great nominees here. Surprised some were actually acknowledged!
Old 03-15-21, 08:30 AM
Moderator
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,611
Likes: 0
Received 889 Likes on 600 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Originally Posted by ViewAskewbian View Post
Mayyyyybe it's the pandemic but for the first time I've not heard of a single flick in the Best Picture category. Actually, out of all of these films I've only seen My Octopus Teacher (amazing, BTW) and have, of course, heard of Borat.
Your loss then. Some great films nominated. And most are currently available via streaming.
Old 03-15-21, 08:34 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 40,901
Received 209 Likes on 167 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
I think part of it has been the lessened advertising from Covid and also the weird release time lines and the fact half of them were straight to streaming.

The Father - Released three weeks ago in theaters.
Judas and the Black Messiah - Debuted on HBO Max + Theaters a month ago
Mank - Netflix
Minari - Theaters
Nomadland - Hulu + Theaters
Promising Young Woman - Theaters
Sound of Metal - Amazon Prime
The Trail of the Chicago Seven - Netflix

It's kinda strange when the closest movie to a comedy (dark comedy) nominated is the revenge thriller about sexual assault.
Old 03-15-21, 08:36 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 35,200
Received 206 Likes on 154 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Originally Posted by ViewAskewbian View Post
Mayyyyybe it's the pandemic but for the first time I've not heard of a single flick in the Best Picture category.
Mank and Trial of the Chicago Seven are both on Netflix, Judas and the Black Messiah is on HBO MAX. Sound of Metal is on Prime. So, I've seen four nominees without setting foot in the theater.
Old 03-15-21, 08:41 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,714
Likes: 0
Received 26 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
I think part of it has been the lessened advertising from Covid and also the weird release time lines and the fact half of them were straight to streaming.

The Father - Released three weeks ago in theaters.
Judas and the Black Messiah - Debuted on HBO Max + Theaters a month ago
Mank - Netflix
Minari - Theaters
Nomadland - Hulu + Theaters
Promising Young Woman - Theaters
Sound of Metal - Amazon Prime
The Trail of the Chicago Seven - Netflix

It's kinda strange when the closest movie to a comedy (dark comedy) nominated is the revenge thriller about sexual assault.
Yeah, in my case anyway. I don't have a streaming service and tended to rely on trailers, word of mouth and adverts like posters and such. That said, now that I've read up on all of them I have some catching up to do before the show.
Old 03-15-21, 08:42 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,714
Likes: 0
Received 26 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
Mank and Trial of the Chicago Seven are both on Netflix, Judas and the Black Messiah is on HBO MAX. Sound of Metal is on Prime. So, I've seen four nominees without setting foot in the theater.
I don't have one streaming service let alone many streaming services that would necessitate an entire watch.
Old 03-15-21, 08:43 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 16,975
Received 416 Likes on 303 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
A little disappointed that Regina King didnt get a Directing nod for One Night in Miami and Delroy Lindo didnt get an actor/supporting actor for Da 5 Bloods

Also,the Mank love is a little nauseating. I can see the Best Cinematography nomination but not much else.
Old 03-15-21, 08:43 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,714
Likes: 0
Received 26 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
Your loss then. Some great films nominated. And most are currently available via streaming.
Well, not necessarily my "loss". I mean, I said I never HEARD of them. Not that I wouldn't watch them now that I have. I'd say the nomination list is my gain.
Old 03-15-21, 08:45 AM
Moderator
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,611
Likes: 0
Received 889 Likes on 600 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
Also,the Mank love is a little nauseating. I can see the Best Cinematography nomination but not much else.
I agree. Maybe best sound too.
Old 03-15-21, 08:49 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,714
Likes: 0
Received 26 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Believe this is the first time two Pixar films are in the Best Animated category?
Old 03-15-21, 08:52 AM
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Bayside
Posts: 2,471
Received 31 Likes on 23 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post

Also,the Mank love is a little nauseating. I can see the Best Cinematography nomination but not much else.
Ironically it being a Biopic about a screenwriter the one major nomination it didn't land was screenplay. That branch didn't seem to like it either
Old 03-15-21, 08:53 AM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,976
Received 1,267 Likes on 779 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
I agree. Maybe best sound too.
Best Supporting Actress, dammit. The movie wasn't great but Amanda Seyfried absolutely was.
Old 03-15-21, 08:54 AM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,976
Received 1,267 Likes on 779 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
Mank and Trial of the Chicago Seven are both on Netflix, Judas and the Black Messiah is on HBO MAX. Sound of Metal is on Prime. So, I've seen four nominees without setting foot in the theater.
Nomadland is on Hulu as well.
Old 03-15-21, 08:55 AM
Moderator
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,611
Likes: 0
Received 889 Likes on 600 Posts
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Best Supporting Actress, dammit. The movie wasn't great but Amanda Seyfried absolutely was.
True. I honestly think the chick from Borat is going to win.
It'll probably go to Close though... which is a shame. That movie wasn't good.
