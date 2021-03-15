Oscar Nominations 2021
Oscar Nominations 2021
Best PictureThe Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trail of the Chicago Seven
Actor in a Leading RoleRiz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Actress in a Leading RoleViola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Supporting RoleSacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Supporting RoleMaria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
DirectingThomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
CinematographyJudas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Writing (Original Screenplay)Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trail of the Chicago Seven
Film EditingThe Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago Seven
International Feature FilmAnother Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Animated Feature FilmOnward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Animated Short FilmBurrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens
Opera
Yes People
Music (Original Song)“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trail of the Chicago Seven
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si,” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Music (Original Score)Da Five Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
SoundGreyhound
Sound of Metal
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Documentary FeatureCollective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Documentary Short SubjectColette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
Makeup and HairstylingEmma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Costume DesignEmma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Live Action Short FilmFeeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Production DesignThe Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Visual EffectsLove and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Mayyyyybe it's the pandemic but for the first time I've not heard of a single flick in the Best Picture category. Actually, out of all of these films I've only seen My Octopus Teacher (amazing, BTW) and have, of course, heard of Borat.
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
I think part of it has been the lessened advertising from Covid and also the weird release time lines and the fact half of them were straight to streaming.
The Father - Released three weeks ago in theaters.
Judas and the Black Messiah - Debuted on HBO Max + Theaters a month ago
Mank - Netflix
Minari - Theaters
Nomadland - Hulu + Theaters
Promising Young Woman - Theaters
Sound of Metal - Amazon Prime
The Trail of the Chicago Seven - Netflix
It's kinda strange when the closest movie to a comedy (dark comedy) nominated is the revenge thriller about sexual assault.
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
A little disappointed that Regina King didnt get a Directing nod for One Night in Miami and Delroy Lindo didnt get an actor/supporting actor for Da 5 Bloods
Also,the Mank love is a little nauseating. I can see the Best Cinematography nomination but not much else.
Also,the Mank love is a little nauseating. I can see the Best Cinematography nomination but not much else.
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
Believe this is the first time two Pixar films are in the Best Animated category?
Re: Oscar Nominations 2021
