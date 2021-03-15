Oscar Nominations 2021

Best Picture The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trail of the Chicago Seven Actor in a Leading Role Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari Actress in a Leading Role Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman Actor in a Supporting Role Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah Actress in a Supporting Role Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari Directing Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Cinematography Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago Seven Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger Writing (Original Screenplay) Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trail of the Chicago Seven Film Editing The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago Seven International Feature Film Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida? Animated Feature Film Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers Animated Short Film Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens

Opera

Yes People Music (Original Song) “Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trail of the Chicago Seven

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si,” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Music (Original Score) Da Five Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul Sound Greyhound

Sound of Metal

Mank

News of the World

Soul Documentary Feature Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time Documentary Short Subject Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha Makeup and Hairstyling Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio Costume Design Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio Live Action Short Film Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye Production Design The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet Visual Effects Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet