View Poll Results: Zack Snyders Justice League (Snyder, 2021) The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Zack Snyders Justice League (Snyder, 2021) The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,295
Received 222 Likes on 191 Posts
Zack Snyders Justice League (Snyder, 2021) The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
**SPOILERS WITHIN**
Please continue pre-release discussion here.
Movie:
"Zack Snyders Justice League" (Starring: Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Jesse Eisenberg, Jared Leto)
Release Date:
3/18/21
Where:
Rating:
R (for violence and some language throughout.)
Running Time:
242m. (4h. 02m.)
Budget:
$1 billion (estimated)
IMDb Synopsis:
End credit sequence(s):
??.
IMDb Info and Rating:
0.0 (0 votes as of 3/14/21)
Rotten Tomatoes:
Total Critics Count: 0 (xx% as of 3/14/21)
Metacritic:
tbd metascore ('Generally favorable reviews' as of 3/14/21)
Trailer:
Poster Art:
Please continue pre-release discussion here.
Movie:
"Zack Snyders Justice League" (Starring: Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Jesse Eisenberg, Jared Leto)
Release Date:
3/18/21
Where:
Rating:
R (for violence and some language throughout.)
Running Time:
242m. (4h. 02m.)
Budget:
$1 billion (estimated)
IMDb Synopsis:
Spoiler:
Determined to ensure Superman's ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.
End credit sequence(s):
??.
IMDb Info and Rating:
0.0 (0 votes as of 3/14/21)
Rotten Tomatoes:
Total Critics Count: 0 (xx% as of 3/14/21)
Metacritic:
tbd metascore ('Generally favorable reviews' as of 3/14/21)
Trailer:
Poster Art:
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Zack Snyders Justice League (Snyder, 2021) The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
It sucked!!
Just kidding, Ill check this out, probably over 2-3 days next weekend. Reviews seem to be all over the place with this one.
Just kidding, Ill check this out, probably over 2-3 days next weekend. Reviews seem to be all over the place with this one.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Zack Snyders Justice League (Snyder, 2021) The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
I kid but Im actually looking forward to this. Ive got my expectations fairly low so maybe Ill be pleasantly surprised. Its probably going to take me two nights to get through it. If it drops on Friday, Ill finish it Saturday night.
Im going to watch this regardless of reviews so Im not even going to bother reading any.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off