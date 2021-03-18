DVD Talk Forum

Zack Snyders Justice League (Snyder, 2021)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread

   
Zack Snyders Justice League (Snyder, 2021)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
**SPOILERS WITHIN**

Please continue pre-release discussion here.

Movie:
"Zack Snyders Justice League" (Starring: Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Jesse Eisenberg, Jared Leto)

Release Date:
3/18/21

Where:


Rating:
R (for violence and some language throughout.)

Running Time:
242m. (4h. 02m.)

Budget:
$1 billion (estimated)

IMDb Synopsis:
Spoiler:
Determined to ensure Superman's ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

End credit sequence(s):
??.

IMDb Info and Rating:
0.0 (0 votes as of 3/14/21)

Rotten Tomatoes:
Total Critics Count: 0 (xx% as of 3/14/21)

Metacritic:
tbd metascore ('Generally favorable reviews' as of 3/14/21)

Trailer:


Poster Art:

Re: Zack Snyders Justice League (Snyder, 2021)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
It sucked!!

Just kidding, Ill check this out, probably over 2-3 days next weekend. Reviews seem to be all over the place with this one.
Re: Zack Snyders Justice League (Snyder, 2021)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
It sucked!!

Just kidding, Ill check this out, probably over 2-3 days next weekend. Reviews seem to be all over the place with this one.
I dont know man, I heard in the other thread that this could be the best superhero movie ever!


I kid but Im actually looking forward to this. Ive got my expectations fairly low so maybe Ill be pleasantly surprised. Its probably going to take me two nights to get through it. If it drops on Friday, Ill finish it Saturday night.

Im going to watch this regardless of reviews so Im not even going to bother reading any.
