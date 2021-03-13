Things that great on you in movies

I think I just want to get these two things off my chest, because they bug me every time.



i'm watching David Lynch's Dune and I can't stand how Brad Dourif says 'Landsdraad' twice, when it's 'Landsraad'. Why didn't they correct him?



also can't stand how Lando Calrissian pronounces 'Han' like 'hand' when everyone else pronounces it like 'dawn'.



Aargh! I feel better now.



Anyone else?



ETA I was mostly doing speech to text and didn't catch the misspelling in the title. Aaargh!

