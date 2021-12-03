DVD Talk Forum

In The Earth (2021, D: Wheatley) S: Fry, Torchia, Squires, Shearsmith


Filmmaker Ben Wheatley (Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise, Rebecca, The Meg 2) had revealed back in September that he secretly shot a micro-budget horror movie during quarantine, and we recently learned that the mysterious movie is titled In the Earth. Following the films premiere at Sundance, weve now got a poster and a release date.

NEON will be bringing In the Earth to theaters on April 30.

Heres the brand new plot crunch

As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep into the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.

Joel Fry (Yesterday), Ellora Torchia (Midsommar), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), and Reece Shearsmith star.
Reviews from Sundance: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/in_the_earth
Re: In The Earth (2021, D: Wheatley) S: Fry, Torchia, Squires, Shearsmith
I'm interested. I like most of his films and Free Fire was one of my favorite films that year. The biggest surprise was that he was doing Meg 2, since it's unlike anything he's ever done. He wants to get paid, so that's what you do.
