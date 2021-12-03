In The Earth (2021, D: Wheatley) S: Fry, Torchia, Squires, Shearsmith

Quote:

Filmmaker Ben Wheatley (Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise, Rebecca, The Meg 2) had revealed back in September that he secretly shot a micro-budget horror movie during quarantine, and we recently learned that the mysterious movie is titled In the Earth. Following the films premiere at Sundance, weve now got a poster and a release date.



NEON will be bringing In the Earth to theaters on April 30.



Heres the brand new plot crunch



As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep into the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.



Joel Fry (Yesterday), Ellora Torchia (Midsommar), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), and Reece Shearsmith star.