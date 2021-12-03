In The Earth (2021, D: Wheatley) S: Fry, Torchia, Squires, Shearsmith
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,595
Likes: 0
Received 887 Likes on 598 Posts
In The Earth (2021, D: Wheatley) S: Fry, Torchia, Squires, Shearsmith
Filmmaker Ben Wheatley (Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise, Rebecca, The Meg 2) had revealed back in September that he secretly shot a micro-budget horror movie during quarantine, and we recently learned that the mysterious movie is titled In the Earth. Following the films premiere at Sundance, weve now got a poster and a release date.
NEON will be bringing In the Earth to theaters on April 30.
Heres the brand new plot crunch
As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep into the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.
Joel Fry (Yesterday), Ellora Torchia (Midsommar), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), and Reece Shearsmith star.
NEON will be bringing In the Earth to theaters on April 30.
Heres the brand new plot crunch
As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep into the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.
Joel Fry (Yesterday), Ellora Torchia (Midsommar), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), and Reece Shearsmith star.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 33,074
Received 230 Likes on 196 Posts
Re: In The Earth (2021, D: Wheatley) S: Fry, Torchia, Squires, Shearsmith
I'm interested. I like most of his films and Free Fire was one of my favorite films that year. The biggest surprise was that he was doing Meg 2, since it's unlike anything he's ever done. He wants to get paid, so that's what you do.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off