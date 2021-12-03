Movies you will NEVER see because of a scene or actor/tress it contains?
Movies you will NEVER see because of a scene or actor/tress it contains?
In the shouldn't/couldn't/wouldn't thread somebody posted about a flick called A Serbian Film and a scene it contains. The very thought of it was so vile to me I instantly knew I'd never have to see this film because of it.
It got me thinking what flicks that you've just heard of something in it that would ensure you'd never see it. And then I thought, I suppose, why not open the door to actors and actresses.
While I can't edit the title, I'd add a Director as well. I know many friends who no longer want to see any Woody Allen films, for example.
Re: Movies you will NEVER see because of a scene or actor/tress it contains?
I'll never watch a Woody Allen movie. And I've been holding off on Chinatown until Polanski bites it. If I hear something has a rape scene, I also won't watch it.
