DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Unholy (04/02/21, D: Spiliotopoulos) - S: Morgan, Elwes, Sadler

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Unholy (04/02/21, D: Spiliotopoulos) - S: Morgan, Elwes, Sadler

   
Old 03-11-21, 02:44 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 15,744
Received 252 Likes on 201 Posts
The Unholy (04/02/21, D: Spiliotopoulos) - S: Morgan, Elwes, Sadler
I always like these movies with these storylines, but just about all of them disappoint. This seems no different. Comes out Good Friday. You know, to cater to Catholics.





E Unit is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.