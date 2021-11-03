Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
So, poked my head into the Space Jam thread with the talk of cancel culture/PePe Lepew etc. and am wondering what flicks/scenes from flicks of old you just couldn't get away with today.
For example, I love, LOVE, LOVE Breakfast at Tiffany's but damn do I cringe now in any scene Mickey Rooney is in.
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
Blazing Saddles
Airplane!
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
The obvious one to me is the rape scene in Revenge of the Nerds.
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
I was just watching "Beverly Hills Cop" on 4K and there's the scene where Axel Foley pretends to be a broadly stereotyped gay man in order to confront the villain in a high-priced restaurant.
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
The obvious one to me is the rape scene in Revenge of the Nerds.
I'd also say almost any 80s raunchy comedy but specifically:
The Jerk (the interracial family part)
Porky's
Zapped (I know this was remade as a Disney Channel movie)
Police Academy (both the raunchy humor and the subject)
My Father the Hero
Weird Science
Soul Man
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
And while I'm thinking of sitcoms, most of Married With Children would be gone too!
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
Le voyage dans la lune.
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
Silver Streak, Gene Wilder pretending to be black.
I recently saw the movie, and it was the first time I saw the "Culturally outdated material" warning in amongst the "language, sexual situations" at the beginning. It was problematic even then. The original script called for Wilder to encounter a white man who wouldn't notice anything wrong with the blackface, instead Richard Pryor insisted he meet a black man who merely shook his head.
I recently saw the movie, and it was the first time I saw the "Culturally outdated material" warning in amongst the "language, sexual situations" at the beginning. It was problematic even then. The original script called for Wilder to encounter a white man who wouldn't notice anything wrong with the blackface, instead Richard Pryor insisted he meet a black man who merely shook his head.
