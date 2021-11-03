Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?

The obvious one to me is the rape scene in Revenge of the Nerds.



Less obviously, I remember watching the original Assault on Precinct 13 and within the first few minutes, a little girl gets brutally murdered on screen.



While not a movie, whenever I see the SNL skit with Chevy Chase interviewing Richard Prior for a job, I always remark hows theres no way that would ever been done today.