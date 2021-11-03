DVD Talk Forum

Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?

Movie Talk

Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?

   
03-11-21, 01:51 PM
Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
So, poked my head into the Space Jam thread with the talk of cancel culture/PePe Lepew etc. and am wondering what flicks/scenes from flicks of old you just couldn't get away with today.

For example, I love, LOVE, LOVE Breakfast at Tiffany's but damn do I cringe now in any scene Mickey Rooney is in.
03-11-21, 01:55 PM
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
Blazing Saddles
Airplane!
03-11-21, 02:00 PM
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
The obvious one to me is the rape scene in Revenge of the Nerds.

Less obviously, I remember watching the original Assault on Precinct 13 and within the first few minutes, a little girl gets brutally murdered on screen.

While not a movie, whenever I see the SNL skit with Chevy Chase interviewing Richard Prior for a job, I always remark hows theres no way that would ever been done today.
03-11-21, 02:25 PM
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
I doubt the Nadia webcam scene in American Pie would be made today.
03-11-21, 02:40 PM
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
I was just watching "Beverly Hills Cop" on 4K and there's the scene where Axel Foley pretends to be a broadly stereotyped gay man in order to confront the villain in a high-priced restaurant.
03-11-21, 02:42 PM
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
I was just watching "Beverly Hills Cop" on 4K and there's the scene where Axel Foley pretends to be a broadly stereotyped gay man in order to confront the villain in a high-priced restaurant.
We could probably toss out the entire concept of Threes Company too, huh, come to think of it
03-11-21, 02:44 PM
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
The obvious one to me is the rape scene in Revenge of the Nerds.

Less obviously, I remember watching the original Assault on Precinct 13 and within the first few minutes, a little girl gets brutally murdered on screen.

While not a movie, whenever I see the SNL skit with Chevy Chase interviewing Richard Prior for a job, I always remark how’s there’s no way that would ever been done today.
They are remaking Revenge of the Nerds but it will obviously be very different.

I'd also say almost any 80s raunchy comedy but specifically:
The Jerk (the interracial family part)
Porky's
Zapped (I know this was remade as a Disney Channel movie)
Police Academy (both the raunchy humor and the subject)
My Father the Hero
Weird Science
Soul Man
03-11-21, 02:46 PM
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
And while I'm thinking of sitcoms, most of Married With Children would be gone too!
03-11-21, 02:50 PM
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
Le voyage dans la lune.
03-11-21, 02:52 PM
Re: Movies/Scenes that wouldn't/shouldn't/couldn't be done today?
Silver Streak, Gene Wilder pretending to be black.

I recently saw the movie, and it was the first time I saw the "Culturally outdated material" warning in amongst the "language, sexual situations" at the beginning. It was problematic even then. The original script called for Wilder to encounter a white man who wouldn't notice anything wrong with the blackface, instead Richard Pryor insisted he meet a black man who merely shook his head.
