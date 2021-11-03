DVD Talk Forum

The Courier (2021, D: Cooke) S: Cumberbatch, Brosnahan, Ninidze, Buckley

The Courier (2021, D: Cooke) S: Cumberbatch, Brosnahan, Ninidze, Buckley


In Theaters March 19

THE COURIER is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of the UKs MI-6 and a CIA operative (Rachel Brosnahan), he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8368512/
