Most underrated gem in an actors resume?
1. Scarlett Johansson in Ghost World. I know this community loves it and it was certainly heralded and gained popularity in recent years due to ScarJo’s rise to stardom, but it is pretty cult following. Fantastically good and quirky Zwigoff film. But a pubescent ScarJo was excellent as was Birch and Buscemi, of course.
2. Tom Cruise in All the Right Moves. I believe this came out just prior to Risky Business and really is overshadowed. I continually enjoy this one and have seen it quite a few times. And would always catch bits and pieces on cable. Have already started again on HBO Max. I just think it’s a no brain, sports, more drama with perfectly cliched 80’s movie ending movie. Plus, I think Lea Thompson showed her tatas. But, this is such an enjoyable, feel good flick. Rarely seen and even rarely talked about. Just before he exploded with RB.
