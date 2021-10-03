The Reckoning (2021, D: Neil Marshall) S: Charlotte Kirk
The Reckoning (2021, D: Neil Marshall) S: Charlotte Kirk
THE RECKONING In Theaters, On Demand and Digital HD February 5
Starring Charlotte Kirk, Joe Anderson, Steven Waddington and Sean Pertwee
Written by Neil Marshall, Charlotte Kirk and Edward Evers-Swindell
Directed by Neil Marshall
After losing her husband during the Great Plague, Grace Haverstock (Charlotte Kirk) is unjustly accused of being a witch and placed in the custody of England’s most ruthless witch-hunter, Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee). Forced to endure physical and emotional torture while steadfastly maintaining her innocence, Grace must face her own inner demons as the Devil himself starts to work his way into her mind.
This came out last month. It was originally greenlit back in 2018 via MoviePass Films.
Some interesting backstory here... The woman in this, who is now Marshall's girlfriend, was the woman in the middle of affair scandals that made both Warner Bros. chairman, Kevin Tsujihara, and NBCUniversal Vice Chairman, Ron Meyer, step down from their roles.
Once Marshall got involved with her, and those stories came out, it seemed like he had some turmoil in his career as well.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/ne...get-through-it
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/ne...ency-exclusive
Re: The Reckoning (2021, D: Neil Marshall) S: Charlotte Kirk
Yup, I remember. Wow, She also co-wrote the film and executive produced it...
Re: The Reckoning (2021, D: Neil Marshall) S: Charlotte Kirk
