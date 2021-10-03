DVD Talk Forum

The Reckoning (2021, D: Neil Marshall) S: Charlotte Kirk

Movie Talk

The Reckoning (2021, D: Neil Marshall) S: Charlotte Kirk

   
Old 03-10-21, 01:37 PM
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,579
Likes: 0
Received 882 Likes on 595 Posts
The Reckoning (2021, D: Neil Marshall) S: Charlotte Kirk


THE RECKONING In Theaters, On Demand and Digital HD February 5

Starring Charlotte Kirk, Joe Anderson, Steven Waddington and Sean Pertwee
Written by Neil Marshall, Charlotte Kirk and Edward Evers-Swindell
Directed by Neil Marshall

After losing her husband during the Great Plague, Grace Haverstock (Charlotte Kirk) is unjustly accused of being a witch and placed in the custody of England’s most ruthless witch-hunter, Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee). Forced to endure physical and emotional torture while steadfastly maintaining her innocence, Grace must face her own inner demons as the Devil himself starts to work his way into her mind.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9182964

This came out last month. It was originally greenlit back in 2018 via MoviePass Films.

Some interesting backstory here... The woman in this, who is now Marshall's girlfriend, was the woman in the middle of affair scandals that made both Warner Bros. chairman, Kevin Tsujihara, and NBCUniversal Vice Chairman, Ron Meyer, step down from their roles.

Once Marshall got involved with her, and those stories came out, it seemed like he had some turmoil in his career as well.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/ne...get-through-it
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/ne...ency-exclusive
Old 03-10-21, 01:42 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 33,043
Received 223 Likes on 191 Posts
Re: The Reckoning (2021, D: Neil Marshall) S: Charlotte Kirk
Yup, I remember. Wow, She also co-wrote the film and executive produced it...
Old 03-10-21, 01:45 PM
  #3  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,579
Likes: 0
Received 882 Likes on 595 Posts
Re: The Reckoning (2021, D: Neil Marshall) S: Charlotte Kirk
Originally Posted by Why So Blu? View Post
Yup, I remember. Wow, She also co-wrote the film and executive produced it...
Yup. Per the article I posted...
"At that point, sources say, Marshall proclaimed that he would devote himself entirely to making movies with Kirk."
Old 03-10-21, 01:52 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 33,043
Received 223 Likes on 191 Posts
Re: The Reckoning (2021, D: Neil Marshall) S: Charlotte Kirk
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
Yup. Per the article I posted...
"At that point, sources say, Marshall proclaimed that he would devote himself entirely to making movies with Kirk."

Power of the pussy!
