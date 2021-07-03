Most underrated gem in a director or writers resume?

Some Kind of Wonderful...written by John Hughes is so good and so vastly underrated. He was certainly the auteur of the 80’s teenage angst and the comedy and drama that comes from that age, having written and directed absolutely brilliant 80’s pieces of cinema.



I think this one got a little buried with iconics like Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller, Weird Science which came just previously. He was just so tuned into that world and mentality.



I was absolutely taken, the first time I saw this. Don’t know exactly when or how, but it was long ago, perhaps VHS? I dunno, but this one holds up time and again for me and is just an absolute pleasure to watch, each and every time. This just oozed 80’s, from the style to the music and it was perfect. Lea Thompson, Eric Stoltz, Craig Scheffer (who took the reigns from William Zabka quite nicely, but certainly not equaling), Mary Stuart Masterson. Just a great, underrated teenage rom-com.



Thanks to this John Hughes collection I just got, I’m able to rediscover all over again and extras which is a nice little bonus.