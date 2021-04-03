DVD Talk Forum

Untitled Star Trek Film from Discovery writer

Movie Talk

Untitled Star Trek Film from Discovery writer

   
03-04-21, 07:26 PM
Untitled Star Trek Film from Discovery writer
EXCLUSIVE: Kalinda Vazquez has been set by Paramount Pictures to write a Star Trek movie. JJ Abrams Bad Robot is producing.

Vazquez has written on Star Trek: Discovery, and insiders said this is a blind deal for an original movie that she hatched, one that expands her role in the Trek Universe. Vazquez was a co-executive producer on Fear the Walking Dead. She also got her name from the original Star Trek series, after a character from the second-season episode By Any Other Name. In the 1968 episode, the characters name was Kelinda.

Vazquez just made a splash in teaming with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin on an HBO series adaptation of the Roger Zelazny sci-fi novel Roadmarks. Vazquezs TV credits include Marvels Runaways, Once Upon a Time, Nikita, Human Target and Prison Break, and she recently adapted Barrier, based on a Brian K. Vaughan graphic novel, for Legendary Television.

The most recent big-screen voyage of the Starship Enterprise came in 2016s Star Trek Beyond. There have been several attempts at mounting another movie, including one by The Revenants Mark L. Smith that Quentin Tarantino and Abrams hatched, and another by Fargos Noah Hawley. Both of those cooled: Tarantino stepped out of the first project, and Hawley told Deadline last year that Paramount wanted to go another way with the franchise and pushed pause on his film.

Vazquez is represented by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Bruce Gellman at Hansen, Jacobson, and she recently returned to the fold at WME.
https://deadline.com/2021/03/star-tr...nt-1234706899/
03-04-21, 07:35 PM
Re: Untitled Star Trek Film from Discovery writer
I hope it stars Michael Burnham!


(said nobody ever)
03-04-21, 07:51 PM
Re: Untitled Star Trek Film from Discovery writer
