Untitled Star Trek Film from Discovery writer
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,546
Likes: 0
Received 870 Likes on 588 Posts
Untitled Star Trek Film from Discovery writer
EXCLUSIVE: Kalinda Vazquez has been set by Paramount Pictures to write a Star Trek movie. JJ Abrams Bad Robot is producing.
Vazquez has written on Star Trek: Discovery, and insiders said this is a blind deal for an original movie that she hatched, one that expands her role in the Trek Universe. Vazquez was a co-executive producer on Fear the Walking Dead. She also got her name from the original Star Trek series, after a character from the second-season episode By Any Other Name. In the 1968 episode, the characters name was Kelinda.
Vazquez just made a splash in teaming with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin on an HBO series adaptation of the Roger Zelazny sci-fi novel Roadmarks. Vazquezs TV credits include Marvels Runaways, Once Upon a Time, Nikita, Human Target and Prison Break, and she recently adapted Barrier, based on a Brian K. Vaughan graphic novel, for Legendary Television.
The most recent big-screen voyage of the Starship Enterprise came in 2016s Star Trek Beyond. There have been several attempts at mounting another movie, including one by The Revenants Mark L. Smith that Quentin Tarantino and Abrams hatched, and another by Fargos Noah Hawley. Both of those cooled: Tarantino stepped out of the first project, and Hawley told Deadline last year that Paramount wanted to go another way with the franchise and pushed pause on his film.
Vazquez is represented by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Bruce Gellman at Hansen, Jacobson, and she recently returned to the fold at WME.
Vazquez has written on Star Trek: Discovery, and insiders said this is a blind deal for an original movie that she hatched, one that expands her role in the Trek Universe. Vazquez was a co-executive producer on Fear the Walking Dead. She also got her name from the original Star Trek series, after a character from the second-season episode By Any Other Name. In the 1968 episode, the characters name was Kelinda.
Vazquez just made a splash in teaming with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin on an HBO series adaptation of the Roger Zelazny sci-fi novel Roadmarks. Vazquezs TV credits include Marvels Runaways, Once Upon a Time, Nikita, Human Target and Prison Break, and she recently adapted Barrier, based on a Brian K. Vaughan graphic novel, for Legendary Television.
The most recent big-screen voyage of the Starship Enterprise came in 2016s Star Trek Beyond. There have been several attempts at mounting another movie, including one by The Revenants Mark L. Smith that Quentin Tarantino and Abrams hatched, and another by Fargos Noah Hawley. Both of those cooled: Tarantino stepped out of the first project, and Hawley told Deadline last year that Paramount wanted to go another way with the franchise and pushed pause on his film.
Vazquez is represented by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Bruce Gellman at Hansen, Jacobson, and she recently returned to the fold at WME.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off